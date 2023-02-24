Who was Alex Jennings? Outer Banks Season 3 episode 9 airs special tribute

Outer Banks season 3 returned to Netflix on February 23, 2023, bringing back the usual mess of entertaining things, including a lot of action, adventure, bizarre quests, and jaw-dropping twists. However, one of the more serious things that the show had this time was a tribute to Alex Jennings, a name not many fans may have heard.

It is common for TV shows and films to pay tribute to former members of the cast or crew members who are deceased. This is what happened at the end of Outer Banks season 3 episode 9.

Alex Jennings worked as a stunt double and stand-in actor for Chase Stokes, who played the role of John B. He reportedly relocated from New York to Charleston to serve as Chase Stokes’ stunt double. Alex Jennings was sadly killed in a double hit-and-run in July 2022 at the age of 22.

The entire cast and crew members of Outer Banks came together to pay a tribute to him when this happened.

Alex Jennings was a stunt double and stand-in actor for Chase Stokes on Outer Banks

Alex Jennings was reportedly struck by a car shortly after the celebrations of July 4 in 2022. According to reports, the stunt double and stand-in actor was walking along Sol Legare Road when a vehicle hit him at around 2 pm EST. The vehicle fled the scene, leaving the young man injured.

However, according to sources, he was again hit by a second vehicle shortly after, further aggravating his injuries. The second vehicle also fled the scene without helping the young actor. Jennings was then transferred to the hospital but did not make it out alive.

While it is unclear who hit him the first time, the second car was later located in downtown Charleston. Post and Courier later reported that Nicholas Ashton Virgil Price was charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

Jennings’ tragic death was first confirmed by Kimmie Stewart Casting, who also represented the young actor. Outer Banks star Chase Stokes was reportedly deeply affected by the loss, as he wrote on his Instagram stories (via Fansided):

"Still trying to process why certain things happen, and why the world works in the ways that it does. My heart is shattered. Your life was just starting. We JUST talked about how pumped you were about your tunes, how far you’d come with that ole 6 string, and your want to keep creating art."

Stokes continued:

"Always always making others hearts warm and being so damn selfless. I wish I had more words to say right now, but the past day has been a struggle to say the least. We all love you, you touched all of our lives and made us all better people, and for that — thank you, AJ. Fly high, angel."

Stokes has also addressed the harmful effects of drinking and driving in the wake of Jennings' death, which was definitely a result of not following traffic laws. The ninth episode of Outer Banks was also a way of reaching out to more people and letting people know about Jennings' story, who lost his life due to sheer negligence.

All the episodes of Outer Banks season 3 are now streaming on Netflix.

