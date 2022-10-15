Who is Alex Kavanagh? Meet The Bachelor alum Lesley Murphy’s husband as couple gets hitched in Maui

The Bachelor alum Lesley Murphy is now a married woman. Lesley married her fiancé Alex Kavanagh on October 14 at the Ritz-Carlton in Maui, Kapalua, after two years of being engaged to him.

The couple tied the knot on Friday with their 20-month-old daughter, Nora, who served as the flower girl at the wedding. Lesley told People:

"We really are so committed to one another, where we already feel married. But to have our day, and to finally be able to call each other husband and wife is just so special.”

Alex Kavanagh is a certified drone pilot

The Bachelor alum Lesley Murphy’s husband Alex Kavanagh is the creative director and founder of DRONEGEAR, “the first independent drone sharing platform on Instagram 2013,” as per his LinkedIn profile.

Australian-born Alex Kavanagh is a CASA and FAA certiﬁed drone pilot. His work has been featured in the Baseball World Series/Football Super Bowl halftime commercials as well as Emmy-nominated work on National Geographic.

Before working with Drones, Alex worked as a carpenter. Speaking about his profession, he told Pelican.com:

“I was a carpenter and builder that picked up a photo camera. Which then lead to wanting to fly that camera remotely.”

After finding his passion, he started his career as a freelance creative director at Western Digital, XOAR Propeller and The Tiffen Company along with various other companies, before founding his own company in 2013.

Kavanagh, 35, is also a “Creative Director at SDSU (San Diego State University) Centre for Unmanned technologies and CRPAA ( Certified Remote Pilots Association of America) Board member.”

Alex loves drones and everything involved with it, but if he could do anything else, he would love to be an “astronaut” and explore space.

Singer Bee Gees' most famous song, Stayin’ Alive, motivates him in the morning and one mantra which he follows when things get tough is:

“Keep creating. Don’t stop.”

All about The Bachelor alum Lesley Murphy’s and Alex Kavanagh’s marriage

The founder of The Road Les Traveled, LLC, Lesley began dating Alex in late 2017. The couple made their relationship public in January 2018 with a photo of them kissing while spending time together in Norway.

The pair got engaged on February 4, 2020 and announced the news via Instagram two days after Alex’s popped the question at Manhattan Beach, California.

On September 27, 2020, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child and a year later, the Arkansas native welcomed a baby girl, Nora, in February 2021.

The couple wanted to get married earlier but had to postpone the wedding due to COVID-19. Before their destination wedding, the to-be bride and groom threw a luau welcome party on October 13. Speaking about the party, Lesley told People:

"It just kind of grew into this big celebration of a rehearsal dinner. We wanted to have everyone there as a thank you for coming so far for our wedding."

The couple finally exchanged traditional vows in front of 71 guests on October 14, 2022, in Maui. Speaking about her special day, the bride said:

"I've always wanted to get married outside. I love mother nature and to be surrounded by the palm trees and the ocean is just so beautiful.”

Lesley first appeared on Sean Lowe's season of The Bachelor in 2013 but was sent home before hometown dates. She the appeared The Bachelor Winter Games, where she met and started dating Dean Unglert.

In February 2018, Dean asked Lesley to move in with him. However, the couple parted ways that April.

Newlyweds Lesley and Alex are now looking forward to a new beginning as husband and wife.

