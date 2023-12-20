The United States has recently released Alex Saab, who was arrested in 2020 on charges of laundering money that was linked to a bribery scheme in Venezuela, aiming to withdraw around $350 million. Saab's rеlеasе is a part of thе Maduro government's plan to rеlеasе 12 Amеricans who arе currеntly imprisonеd in Vеnеzuеla.

According to CBS Nеws, Saab's tеam of lawyеrs has bееn attеmpting to gеt his casе dismissеd, and he is currently hеld at a fеdеral prison in Miami. While the identities of the other Americans have not been revealed, it also includes the names of Green Berets, Luke Denman, Airan Berry, Eyvin Hernandez, Jerrel Kenemore, and Joseph Cristella.

Reuters reported that around 36 prisoners are expected to be released from Venezuela. While speaking to the reporters, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also hinted that they are emphasizing the release of political prisoners.

While Alex Saab is one of the prisoners being released by the US government, Jerrel Kenemore had previously tried to convince Joe Biden for his release, as per CBS News. Apart from Kenemore, Eyvin Hernandez had previously requested the White House for his release and wrote in a letter:

"I've been held in captivity now for approximately 20 months, and there is nothing I want more than my own liberty and the liberty of my fellow brothers and sisters who are currently being held in captivity with me."

Qatar initially introduced the idea of swapping prisoners after being approached to help improve the relationships between the US and Venezuela.

According to Rеutеrs, Saab was chargеd with monеy laundеring in 2019 by thе U.S. Attornеy's Officе for thе Southеrn District of Florida. U.S. Treasury revealed that Saab reportedly attempted to obtain food outside the country through a corporate structure after being involved with a food subsidy program and exporting it to Venezuela. However, he sent only a section of food.

Alex Saab was under investigation after being alleged of money laundering

According to Insight Crime, Alex Saab reportedly assisted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and created various schemes for Venezuelan officials. He was later charged with being associated with a corruption scheme where he helped move more than $350 million to overseas accounts.

Saab developed a relationship with a businessman named Alvaro Pulido and started getting involved in the export business via a company called Shantex S.A. In 2015, the duo got involved with the food industry with the launch of Global Foods Trading and finalized a few deals worth $125 million for the supply of various items to Venezuela.

Alex signed more deals with the Group Grand Limited the following year to send food box combos to the Local Supply and Production Committees with the Tachira state government and Venezuela's Corporation of Foreign Trade. His name slowly became famous in 2017, and collaborated with more companies based in the United Arab Emirates.

Nicolas Maduro then formed a business as part of a partnership between Compania General de Mineria de Venezuela and Marilyns Proje Yatirim. The latter was found to be associated with a company called Mulberry, which Alex Saab operated.

As mentioned earlier, Alex Saab was accused of money laundering in 2019, and the Colombian authorities launched an investigation. Associated Press revealed that Saab was arrested the following year when his flight landed in Tehran on allegations of being involved in a deal for exchange of Venezuelan gold for Iranian gasoline.

Alex claimed in an interview with CNN in June 2021 that he was allegedly tortured by Cape Verde authorities and was scared of what would happen to him after being extradited to the U.S. He additionally claimed that the authorities were targeting him in the past but was never convicted due to lack of evidence.

BBC News reported that Alex Saab was extradited in September 2021. During a hearing in 2022, it was revealed that he helped the DEA acquire information related to the bribes he paid to Venezuelan officials, as per Associated Press.