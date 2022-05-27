Who was Alexandria Rubio? Daughter of Uvalde deputy identified as one of Texas school shooting victims

Citing the Texas Elementary School mass shooting on Tuesday, new information concerning the horrific deaths of 19 young children and two adults has emerged. One of the girls murdered in the Texas massacre was the daughter of a sheriff’s deputy.

Governor Greg Abbott has confirmed that Alexandria “Lexi” Rubio,10, daughter of Uvalde deputy Felix Rubio, was among the victims identified in a deadly attack in the Texas school shooting.

Brian Mata has organized a GoFundMe campaign for Alexandria Rubio, who lost her life in the tragic incident. The page reads,

“I am setting up this fundraiser for my cousin Alexandria Rubio, who tragically lost her life in the school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde Tx. The money raised will support the family during their time of need. Thank you for your support.”

More about Alexandria Rubio, who died in the Texas massacre

Alexandria Aniyah Rubio, 10, a fourth-grader at Robb Elementary, was seen grinning in a family photo uploaded on Facebook by her mother on Tuesday, showing the little girl holding an "A" Honor Roll certificate for good grades.

About 30 minutes after her parents left the school post a celebration for Alexandria's good grades, a juvenile gunman stormed Alexandria’s classroom, killing her along with 18 other classmates. Additionally, the two instructors are said to have sacrificed their lives shielding students in the bloodiest school massacre in Texas.

Her mother, Kimberly, is completely shattered after losing her young one. Following her demise, she took to Facebook to post,

“My beautiful, smart, Alexandria Aniyah Rubio was recognized today for the All-A honor roll. She also received the good citizen award. We told her we loved her and would pick her up after school. We had no idea this was goodbye.”

Kimberly (mother), Alexandra Rubio (daughter), and deputy sheriff Felix Rubio (father) at Texas Elementary School

Alexandria’s parents told CNN,

“She was kind, sweet and appreciated life. She was going to be an all-star in softball and had a bright future, whether it’s sports or academics. Please let the world know we miss our baby.”

Other kids who passed away in the attack

Maite Yuleana

Along with Alexandria Rubio, one of her classmates, Maite Yuleana, also received the All-A honor roll just before the tragedy. She was also identified as one of the Texas elementary school shooting victims.

Maitre Rodriguez, a student at Texas Elementary School

Cousin of the girl's mother, Ana Rodriguez, shared her heartfelt condolences as,

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of this sweet smart little girl … God bless and may she R.I.P Maite Rodriguez we love you.”

Tess Marie Mata

Tess, a fourth-grader at the school, passed away in the mass school shooting. Her elder sister, Faith Mata, was also one of the family members who took to Facebook to post,

“My sweet baby sister, I would’ve never thought I would be typing something like this. I honestly have no words, just sadness, confusion, and anger. I am sad because we will never get to tag team on mom and dad again and tell each other how much we women to each other. I am confused because how can something like this happen to my sweet. Caring and beautiful sister, and I’m angry because a coward took you from us.”

She continued,

“Sissy I miss you so much, I just want to hold you and tell you how pretty you are, I want to take you outside and practice softball, I want to go on one last family vacation, I want to hear your contagious laugh, and I want you to hear me tell you how much I love you.”

Layla Salazar

Layla Salazar was identified as the last victim who was found slain in the massacre. Her father, Vincent Salazar, confirmed her death and said she was among the kids murdered in the tragedy.

He told sources,

“She was “a lot of fun” and recalled how they sang along to “Sweet Child O’ Mine” by Guns n Roses whenever he dropped her to school."

Police confirmed that the children murdered in this deadly attack were in the second, third, and fourth grades.

Lt. Chris Olivarez from the Texas Department of Public Safety described,

“Just goes to show you the complete evil from this shooter.”

Investigators have not yet revealed the motive behind the Texas Elementary mass shooting.

