Who is Alexis Cunningham from American Song Contest? West Virginia resident’s career, fiancé, and more explored

NBC's American Song Contest aired its fourth episode on Monday, April 11. The recent episode of the reality TV competition saw 11 contestants from different states and territories competing against each other for a place in the semifinals.

The Live Qualifiers Part 4 saw singer Alexis Cunningham crooning Working on a Miracle while representing her state of West Virginia.

American Song Contest singer Alexis Cunningham represents West Virginia

Alexis Cunningham, who was born and raised in West Virginia, started her YouTube channel on October 23, 2008. At the time of writing, her self-titled channel has 3.01K subscribers.

She started by writing songs on her acoustic guitar and made a breakthrough in her musical career when she was 19 years old after signing her first development deal with a small independent label in Southern, NJ. Two years later, she recorded an EP at Universal Studios California with Robin DiMaggio, a touring musician and producer.

She wrote and recorded a folk album with music producer Eric Bazilian of The HOOTERS and writer of One of Us by Joan Osborne. She toured Sweden at the age of 23, after which they started writing and recording songs together.

She has since written and performed in a punk/pop band in Philadelphia called The Sugar Pops. She recently wrote a new indie/pop/rock album, produced by Eric Bazilian and the Slovenian producer Martin Stibernik. The first single, The Medicine, released earlier this year.

The singer got engaged to the love of her life Lauren Petrucci in September 2020. According to Petrucci's Instagram page, she is a “beauty, cosmetic & personal care” specialist and a “hairstylist at Jolie Salon and Day Spa.”

Alexis Cunningham engaged to Lauren Petrucci (Imafe via itsalexiscunningham/Instagram)

Cunningham and Petrucci’s Instagram account is filled up with some of their loved-up pictures along with their adorable family members.

About American Song Contest

Based on the Eurovision Song Contest, the show is hosted by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg. The competition has five episodes of the qualifying rounds, followed by two episodes of the semi-finals and one final round. The third qualifier round was held on Monday, April 4. The musical reality show has 56 artists singing original songs in a bid to win the American Song Contest. Other contestants who will perform on the next episode of the show are

Allen Stone The Crystal Method Las Marias Stela Cole Bronson Varde Jared Lee Scott Kirkland MARi Bri Steves NËITHER Savannah Keyes

On the show, the singers will have to give their best performance to compete for America's votes in an eight-week live event to win the title of Best Original Song.

The winner of the American Song Contest is also partly determined by a 56-member "national jury," with one member representing each state and territory. Every contestant is evaluated based on their live performance, together with “artistic expression, hit potential, originality, and visual impression.”

Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Audrey Morrissey, Anders Lenhoff, Christer Björkman, Peter Settman, Ola Melzig, Gregory Lipstone, Snoop Dogg, and Kelly Clarkson are the executive producers of the show. The reality show, which started on March 21, will declare its winner on May 9.

