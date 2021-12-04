Who is Alfie Brown? All about Harry Potter star Jessie Cave's partner as couple set to welcome fourth child together

On Friday, December 3, the Harry Potter franchise's actress Jessie Cave took to Instagram to announce that she is pregnant with her fourth child with Alfie Brown. Jessie, who is best known for portraying Lavender Brown (the one who had a crush on Ron Weasley) in the Harry Potter series, shared snaps of herself featuring her baby bump.

Jessie Cave wrote in the caption:

"Can't hide this new baby anymore."

The post garnered comments from singer-songwriter Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who congratulated her. Meanwhile, Cave's Harry Potter co-star Devon Murray (who portrayed Seamus Finnigan) also congratulated her in the comments section.

The news of this pregnancy comes 14 months after the "terrifying and humbling" birth of her third child, son Abraham. The 34-year-old actress has three kids with Alfie: Donnie (seven-year-old), Margot (four-year-old), and Abraham (14 months).

What is known about Jessie Cave's partner, Alfie Brown?

The exact timeline and the beginning of Alfie Brown and Jessie Cave's relationship are not precisely known. However, the couple has reportedly dated for over seven years. If true, this insinuates that the two got together in a serious relationship during the birth of their first child, Donnie.

Alfie Brown is in his late 20s or early 30s and is a comedian who performs his standup mainly across the United Kingdom.

According to multiple publications, Alfie Brown was born to composer Steve Brown and Dead Ringers star Jan Ravens. He reportedly started his standup career in August 2006, when he was apparently 18 years old.

Alfie's first solo show was "Alfie Brown: The Love You Take." He is currently on his 'Sensitive Man' tour, which will reportedly resume on December 4, 2021, and continue till March 2022. The comedian also has his own podcast series, titled, The Alfie Brown Show.

What did Jessie Cave say about her and Alfie Brown's 'on-and-off relationship?

In 2020, Jessie Cave opened up to Mugglenet and summarized their relationship. She said:

"Hook up, have a baby, start dating, have another baby, break up, reunite."

She further added:

"My fear is that people think that we just 'made the best of it' because I got pregnant, or that I 'trapped him'. I don't know what would have happened if I hadn't got pregnant that night, but I like to think we would have gone to M&M's World on a second date. In a way, we both trapped each other, and we are extremely lucky."

This makes it evident that the couple became pregnant with their first child very early on in their relationship.

