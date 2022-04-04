Who is Allison Vest? Anaplastologist is all set to lead TLC’s Body Parts

TLC is set to surprise its viewers with yet another mind-boggling show, Body Parts. Starring renowned anaplastologist in the industry Allison Vest, the show is set to premiere on April 6, 2022.

Focusing on remaking the missing body parts of her patients, the expert will structure and sculpt from nose to hands. Vest is the owner of Mosaic Prosthetics, located in McKinney, Texas, and has been in the industry for 17 years.

Body Parts will feature heart-palpitating stories of people who lost their body parts due to certain dreadful situations in their lives. The expert anaplastologist will help these people gain back confidence by creating prosthetics for them using advanced techniques and technology.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Anaplastologist Allison Vest creates amazing, lifelike prosthetics for patients who have missing or deformed body parts. Taking on unique and extreme cases, Allison melds medicine and artistry to help her patients both functionally and psychologically."

Allison Vest was initially unaware of anaplastology

Clinically trained anaplastologist, Allison Vest, in an interview with Monsters and Critics revealed that she was not aware of anaplastology as a career option until she started pursuing her graduation degree. Harboring her love for biology and art, she discovered a career where she could apply her passion for both.

To set upon her newly found career path, she completed achieved a Master's of Science degree from the University of Illinois at Chicago in Biomedical Visualization. She later completed her clinical training at the University of Florida's Dental School and Morriston Hospital in Swansea, Wales.

Allison Vest (Image via Mosaic Prosthetics)

In 2013, she opened Mosaic Prosthetics, her anaplastology venture in Texas. Allison takes pride in providing customized services to her patients. She continues to run the clinic and receives maximum number of patients from Austin, Dallas, and Oklahoma City.

From 2012 to 2019, the expert served on the Board for Certification in Clinical Anaplastology. Moreover, she is currently the Vice President of the International Anaplastology Association.

Prosthetic ears (Image via Mosaic Prosthetics)

In the premiere episode, Vest will be seen working on a prosthetic ear for an 18-year-old patient named Ari Stojsik, who was born with Microtia and had to go through 18 surgeries to mitigate the problem. Another patient, Jay Jaszkowski, lost his nose in his battle against cancer. Vest will be creating a prosthetic for him as well.

The show is produced by Lucky Dog Films. Viewers can Body Parts on Wednesday, April 6 at 10 PM ET/PT on TLC.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan