Who is Amber Wise from Love Island? Ex-footballer Dennis Wise’s daughter set to enter Casa Amor

Amber Wise, the daughter of former Premier League footballer Dennis Wise, is set to shake things up in the Love Island villa. The 19-year-old student is all set to find the love of her life in Love Island season 10. With that, fans are in for a surprise as Casa Amor is set to return with six bombshells entering the main villa, one of whom is Amber.

19-year-old Amber Wise's father, ex-footballer Dennis Wise, had his own reality TV stint in the past. Amber, who is currently studying graphic communication, has a whopping 12.9k followers on Instagram.

So far, Love Island season 10, which premiered on June 5, has been nothing short of dramatic, as Molly Marsh was sent packing after the surprise bombshell Kady McDermott swept away her love interest, Zachariah Noble.

Adding to the already intense season, Love Island gave a sneak peek in the latest episode on June 30, teasing that Casa Amor is making a comeback, and with that, six new bombshells and six new boys will be joining the existing group.

Amber Wise is a student at the University of the Arts London

Amber Wise, who is currently studying graphic communication at the University of the Arts London, is known for her low-key and laid-back personality, a source told The Sun. She has also previously played netball for the Surrey Storm U15 team.

However, the source added that despite her calm demeanor, she is determined not to tolerate any "nonsense."

Amber shares an exceptionally strong bond with her father, who wholeheartedly supports her decision to take part in the show. She is reportedly looking for real love and wants to make her dad proud.

Just like Amber, Dennis Wise is no stranger to the cameras of reality TV, as he previously starred in ITV's I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, back in 2017. He was one of the last few people to exit the show.

Love Island has a history of attracting contestants with famous parents, and Amber Wise is no exception. In previous seasons, fans got to see the likes of Cooper Keating, son of Ronan Keating, and Gemma Owen, daughter of Michael Owen, making their mark on the show.

How was the news of Casa Amor teased on Love Island?

The Love Islanders were gifted with a beautiful surprise performance by the one and only Ne-Yo in the previous episode.

The girls were invited to seize the moment with a chance to take a selfie with the talented singer. After taking a group selfie, Ne-Yo immediately ushered them towards a Casa VIP minivan, waiting to transport them to Casa Amor.

Just when the boys were figuring out where the girls vanished, the episode culminated in the iconic Love Island style, showcasing a brief slow-motioned montage of Casa Amor bombshells. Spotted among them was Amber Wise

Watch the Love Island season 10 introducing the bombshells on July 2, 2023, at 4 pm ET.

