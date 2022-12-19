Who is Amy Corbett? Meet the brickmaster ahead of LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular 2022 premiere

LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular, Fox’s three-part lego filled holiday special is set to premiere on December 19 and will air for three consecutive nights, wrapping up on December 21.

The special will feature celebrities pairing up with former contestants and enthusiasts from the show’s previous seasons to win money for a charity of their choice. Will Arnett will be serving as the host, and joining him as judges will be brickmasters Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard.

Fox’s press release for the show reads as:

"In each episode, host and executive producer Will Arnett, alongside expert Brickmasters and LEGO employees Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard, encourage the builders, introduce incredible challenges and put their creativity and skills to the test."

Amy Corbett has been working for The LEGO Group from the past nine years and currently holds the position of senior design manager since August 2019. She worked on The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part as its creative lead.

"I always loved doing art and design": Amy Corbett to serve as judge in LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular

LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular will see Amy Corbett serve as one of the brickmasters on the holiday special. The designer has served as a judge on LEGO Masters America since its inception and is originally from Glasgow, Scotland.

She is a graduate of the Glasgow School of Art, where she studied product design and engineering. In an interview with Oprah Daily in August 2021, Amy spoke about her education and stated:

"I always loved doing art and design when I was in school, but I also really enjoyed doing maths. I was like, brilliant, I am going to do that."

The LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular star would enjoy working on mechanical projects and adding her creative touch to it, which led her to believe that her “calling was in toys or playful design.”

Amy currently lives in Denmark, where she moved when she first started working for the LEGO Group in August 2013 as a senior designer. While in conversation with her former education institute, she spoke of working with the group and described it as a very creative place. She added:

"The most fun thing is the days when you’re building cool things with people from other teams, being hands-on with the bricks."

The LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular judge further elaborated on her time on the FOX show and stated that her favorite part of the show is “the smash challenge.” As part of the challenge, teams have to build something that will be destroyed.

She added that her “absolute favorite” in season 2 was the storybook challenge where children were invited to the sets. The kids had to write a story that the builders had to design.

Amy further stated that the “nice side” of the job is the way often children, specifically little girls, and their parents tell her how inspiring it is to see a female design and build with LEGO. The judge feels that the tough part about her job is having to send people home and making the “tough decisions.”

LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular will air on December 19 and will feature Robin Thicke, the late Leslie Jordan, Cheryl Hines, and Finesse Mitchell, as they team up with former contestants in an attempt to win money for a charity of their choice.

Poll : 0 votes