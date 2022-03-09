Who is Andrew Jack? All about the man The Batman was dedicated to

The Batman is here, and if you've made it this far, you've probably already seen the film and were piqued by the tribute that followed the film's lengthy credits. As the Matt Reeves film's credits rolled, the team took a minute to pay tribute to Andrew Jack as the credits read, "In Memoriam Andrew Jack."

The scene was created to honor Jack, who worked behind the scenes to help bring the picture to life, which is also why you might not recognize his name right away. Let us take a look at the life of the artist and his role in the movie.

Who is Andrew Jack and why is The Batman dedicated in his honour?

Andrew Jack was the dialect coach in the film. While his name may not be familiar to most people, the film is dedicated to him because he died while the film was still in production.

The filming of The Batman started around the beginning of the pandemic and Andrew Jack was diagnosed with Covid in early 2020. He died of coronavirus complications on March 31, 2020.

The Batman was dedicated to Andrew Jack in recognition of his efforts in the film prior to his death and to commemorate his 40-year-long career.

Looking back at Andrew Jack life's work before the DC film

In 1982, Andrew Jack began working as a dialect coach. In the 1990s, he worked on films such as Chaplin with Robert Downey Jr., GoldenEye with Pierce Brosnan, and Gary Oldman's Lost in Space.

Andrew Jack went on to work on Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy, various Marvel Studios films, including Infinity War, and several Star Wars films, including Guardians of the Galaxy. He also played General Ematt in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Andrew Jack died two months into filming The Batman, but he was intimately connected with the project prior to his death. Shortly after his death, Matt Reeves spoke up about the impact it had on him.

Soon after Jack's death, production on the movie came to a halt, and Reeves told The Daily Beast that it was a heartbreaking and scary period for everyone, one that "makes you really think about what matters."

Because The Batman was Andrew Jack's final endeavor, it's only fair that the film was dedicated to him and his illustrious career.

