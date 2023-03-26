Who is Andrew Lloyd Webber married to? All about his wives and children as son Nick dies aged 43

English composer Andrew Lloyd Webber recently lost his eldest son, Nicholas "Nick" Lloyd Webber, from stomach cancer. He was 43 at the time of his death. The news was announced via a statement issued to People Magazine on March 25, which stated that Nick died at Basingstoke Hospital "a few hours ago."

In the statement, the 75-year-old composer said:

"His whole family is gathered together and we are all totally bereft. Thank you for all your thoughts during this difficult time."

Soulwell Publishing Group® @SoulwellPublish Andrew Lloyd Webber's Son Nick Dead at 43 After Cancer Battle Andrew Lloyd Webber is mourning the loss of his son. The composer confirmed in a March 25 statement obtained by E! News that his son Nicholas "Nick" Lloyd Webber died at age 43 on March 25. "I am... Andrew Lloyd Webber's Son Nick Dead at 43 After Cancer Battle Andrew Lloyd Webber is mourning the loss of his son. The composer confirmed in a March 25 statement obtained by E! News that his son Nicholas "Nick" Lloyd Webber died at age 43 on March 25. "I am... https://t.co/LCOcFguOhY

The news comes a week after Andrew Lloyd Webber, who is married to Madeleine Gurdon, released a statement sharing that his son was seriously ill with gastric cancer.

Stating that he was "absolutely devastated" by Nick's diagnosis, the composer said that his son was hospitalized after battling cancer for 18 months.

"We are all praying that Nick will turn the corner. He is bravely fighting with his indomitable humor, but at the moment my place is with him and the family."

Andrew Lloyd Webber has five kids from his marriage with three different women

RoyalistSupporter 🇨🇦✝️ 🇬🇧 @ProRoyalFamily So Andrew Lloyd Webber is going to produce the most important new piece for the coronation. Interesting choice. Though he has done work for the royal family before, he was commissioned to do the late Queen's 60th birthday music in 1986. So Andrew Lloyd Webber is going to produce the most important new piece for the coronation. Interesting choice. Though he has done work for the royal family before, he was commissioned to do the late Queen's 60th birthday music in 1986. https://t.co/2zx66a4w8i

Andrew Lloyd Webber is a father to five kids from his three marriages. He first tied the knot with Sarah Hugill in 1971. The duo were married for 11 years and shared two kids before calling off their union in 1983.

In 1984, he got married to English soprano Sarah Brightman, who began her career as a member of the dance troupe called Hot Gossip. The pair had no children together and divorced amicably in 1990.

In 1991, Andrew Lloyd Webber tied the knot with an equestrian and cross-country rider Madeleine Gurdon. The composer's third and last wife, Webber and Gurdon are parents to three kids.

Imogen Lloyd Webber

The oldest child, Imogen Lloyd Webber, was born on March 31, 1977, and is the daughter of Andrew and his first wife, Hugill. As per her IMDb profile, Imogen has credits as a writer and producer by working in The Broadway.com Show (2013), The Tony Beat (2016), and Broadway.com 2016 Tony Awards Special (2016).

She has also contributed to MSNBC, Fox News Channel, and Fox Business Network, and has also authored books like The Single Girl's Guide and The Twitter Diaries: 2 Cities, 1 Friendship, 140 Characters. She currently resides in New York.

Nicholas Lloyd Webber

Born on July 2, 1979, Nicholas "Nick" Webber was the second child of Andrew and Hugill. He was a Grammy-nominated composer and had scored for BBC drama series Love, Lies And Records, and Fat Friends The Musical among several others. On the personal front, Nick got married in June 2018 to viola player Polly Wiltshire.

Alastair Adam Lloyd Webber

Born on May 3, 1992, Alastair was the first child from Andrew's marriage to Madeleine Gurdon. He is currently a director at The Other Songs Limited and was previously employed at Universal-Island Records as a manager.

William Richard Lloyd Webber

Born on August 24, 1993, William is the second child of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Madeleine. As per The US Sun, he is also a director at The Other Songs, along with other music labels and brands like Another Rhythm Limited and The Really Useful Group.

Isabella Aurora Lloyd Webber

Born on April 30, 1996, Isabella is the youngest child of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Madeleine. She holds a political science degree from the University of Bath as well as a graphic design diploma from Shillington College. Bella is the creative director of the company, Bella Webber, she founded in 2021. She has previously worked at BeHookd Digital and Sony Music Entertainment.

Poll : 0 votes