 Who is Andrew Sheppard from American Song Contest? Idaho native’s skateboard injury led him to start writing his own songs

NBC’s American Song Contest has entered its qualifier round. After the results of the last episode, viewers will get to see new singers in episode 4. Andrew Sheppard from Idaho will showcase his talent in the upcoming show. The Idaho singer has been singing since a very young age after he suffered a bad skateboard injury.

American Song Contest features 56 singers representing the states of the country. These are well-renowned singers who will sing original songs in front of an audience and jury consisting of Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson. In the end, the song that will win the most votes from everyone will win the title and a grand cash prize.

Andrew Sheppard of American Song Contest was born to a musician mother

Born in Hailey, Idaho, Andrew Sheppard was born to a musician mother and grew up in a musical surrounding. Idaho itself has a deep impact on music. So, Sheppard always had a knack for singing.

In fact, when he went to high school, he started playing bass for some bands. In addition, Sheppard is also a skateboarding teacher in an after-school program in Los Angeles. Before becoming a musician, he was a sponsored skateboarder.

Sadly, there came a situation where he experienced a skateboarding accident, which made him bed-ridden for some time. It was during this time that he brought an acoustic guitar and started writing songs on his own.

Sheppard always wanted a lifestyle where he could be creative and could travel simultaneously. Music allowed him to do both and also turned out to be his financial gain as he improved and grew in it.

He is currently a singer/songwriter and has been writing, recording, and touring for the past 15 years. In 2009, he released his first album, Land of the Rising Sun. Andrew’s latest album Steady Your Aim was released in 2018.

Currently living in Boise, Idaho, the singer will sing his original song Steady Machine in the upcoming episode of the American Song Contest. The Idaho singer said that he started writing the song when he was in Nashville and finished it by the time he moved back to his hometown.

When asked about how much his life has changed since getting selected for the American Song Contest, he told ESC YOUNITED in an interview:

Life hasn’t changed drastically just yet. But I have been gaining quite a bit more of an interest in Idaho from people who hadn’t heard of me in my home state. So I look forward to seeing those people out at future events!

Viewers can watch Andrew Sheppard in episode 5 of the American Song Contest on April 18 at 8.00 pm ET and 7:00 pm CT on NBC.

