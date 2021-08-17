Who is Andrew W.K ? All about Kat Dennings' fiancé

On August 16, WandaVision star Kat Dennings shared a bridal makeup tutorial on Instagram, using her fiancé Andrew W.K. as her model. The actress captioned the tutorial as an "Elegant Bridal Makeup."

Kat Dennings also added:

"A timelessly chic wedding look on this already stunning natural beauty (referring to Andrew).

American pro-wrestler Ronda Rousey shared her opinion on the video saying,

"Omg this is amazing and hilarious!!!! 1 he's such a good sport 2 you're both so in love and it's adorable"

In the video, Kat Dennings jokingly says,

"Every bride wants to feel beautiful on their wedding day, don't they? So today, we're going to do a beautiful, all-seasons bridal makeup [look] on my stunning client Andrew W.K."

All about Kat Dennings' fiancé Andrew W.K.

Andrew Fetterly Wilkes-Krier, professionally known as Andrew W.K., is an American rock singer-songwriter who is also a record producer. His first major studio album debut was I Get Wet in late 2001. In 2002, the album charted at 84 on the Billboards 200.

The singer was born in Stanford, California on 9 May 1979, and grew up in Michigan. According to The Michigan Daily, Andrew started playing piano at the University of Michigan's musical department when he was only four.

Andrew W.K. started his musical career in 1993 when he joined the band Slam (later Reverse Polarity). In 1999 the singer began working on his most famous song Party Hard, which was ultimately released in 2001.

The 42-year old singer's most successful album was The Wolf which peaked at 61 on the Billboards 200 list in 2003.

In February 2009, W.K. formed his own record label, Skyscraper Music Maker. As a guest speaker, Andrew has also visited several universities like Yale, New York University, University of Wisconsin, Northeastern University, and others.

The rock singer is also known as a writer and has had frequent columns in FRONT Magazine (U.K.), Rockin' On Magazine (Japan), The A.V. Club, and Vice Media. From 2009 to 2011, Andrew also hosted his game show on Cartoon Network called Destroy Build Destroy.

Kat Dennings and Andrew W.K. went public with their relationship in April and announced their engagement on 13 May 2021.

The 35-year old actress is best known for her role as Darcy in the MCU and Max Black on CBS' show 2 Broke Girls. Kat Dennings was previously rumored to have been dating stars like Drake, Nick Zano, Tom Hiddleston, and Ryan Gosling. However, Andrew is the first partner Kat has gotten engaged to.

