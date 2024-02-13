Who was Angela Chao married to? Age and all about the Foremost Group CEO in wake of car accident tragedy 

Angela Chao, the CEO of shipping company Foremost Group, passed away over the weekend after being involved in a car accident. She was 50 years old at the time of her death. Her father and founder of the company, Dr James Chao released a statement following the tragedy.

CEO of Foremost Group passes away in a car accident (Image via Harvard Business School)

The statement described her as “a brilliant woman, a charismatic and visionary leader and much-loved by all her sisters, our entire family and friends." It continued:

"From an early age, she displayed a delightful precociousness and fierce intellectual curiosity that endeared her to everyone and helped her excel at everything she did. As a daughter, sister, mother, aunt, wife and friend, she was unfailingly filial, thoughtful, kind and devoted. These qualities were complemented by a spirited personality, exceptional intelligence, compassion for all and a wonderful sense of humor. She kept us laughing and smiling.”

Details about the accident were not made public at the time of writing this article.

Angela Chao is survived by her five sisters, parents, nine stepchildren, and husband, Jim Breyer, a venture capitalist who is also the CEO of Breyer Capital.

Angela Chao is a Harvard Business School alum

According to her father’s statement, Angela Chao graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in economics from Harvard. She went on to graduate with an MBA from the Harvard Business School.

Angela Chao became a board member at the prestigious Ivy League by being a member of the Harvard Business School’s Board of Dean’s Advisors. She also played a significant role in the creation of the Ruth Mulam Chu Chao and James Si-Cheng Chao Family Fellow Fellowship at the educational institution.

A few other communities she is a part of include the Young Leaders Forum of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, the American Bureau of Shipping Council, the Massachusetts Maritime Academy’s International Maritime Business Department Advisory Board, and the Chairman’s Council of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Angela Chao became the Chair and CEO of the Foremost Group in February 2018. In a statement, the organization said:

“Building on the legacy of honor, integrity and performance established by her father and our company’s founder, Dr. James S. C. Chao, she made exceptional customer service, efficiency, and superior performance the hallmarks of her leadership. She was also a passionate advocate for incorporating environmentally sustainable practices throughout the company’s operations.”

Angela Chao has no children of her own. She is, however, the stepmother of nine children, three of whom are from her marriage to Jim Breyer.

Everything to know about Jim Breyer

According to his LinkedIn profile, Jim Breyer is a Stanford University and Harvard Business School graduate. He is currently the founder and CEO of his own company, Breyer Capital. He also serves as a board member for The Blackstone Group, Facebook, and Accel-KKR.

Expand Tweet

He was also the co-chairman of IDG Capital for 14 years and a board member of Legendary Entertainment, 21st Century Fox, Marvel Entertainment, Walmart, Dell, Etsy, and Circle in the past.

Jim Breyer has three children from his previous marriage to Susan Zaroff. The couple got divorced in 2004.

Prior to marrying Breyer, Angela Chao was married to Bruce Wasserstein. She was the stepmother to six of his children. The duo got married in 2009, but they separated within a year.

An Avengers: Endgame star is in a new science fiction project. More details HERE