Who was Anna Nicole Smith's doctor Sandeep Kapoor? Details explored as Kal Penn starrer biopic is announced 

Anna Nicole Smith was one of the most popular television personalities during the 90s as well as a world-renowned model. As per ABC News, Anna's untimely death was caused by an accidental drug overdose in 2007.

Trust Me, I’m a Doctor is an upcoming film that chronicles the final days of the model and television personality. The film is based on the book titled Trust Me, I'm A Doctor: My Life Before, During and After Anna Nicole Smith written by Dr. Sandeep Kapoor, the doctor who treated her. Infamously, he was also the one who prescribed her medicines like Vicodin and methadone.

As per an exclusive report by Variety, actor Kal Penn (known for the Harold & Kumar series) has been cast in the role of Dr. Sandeep Kapoor. Read on to learn more about the doctor.

All about Anna Nicole Smith's doctor, Sandeep Kapoor

In 2007 Anna Nicole Smith was found unresponsive in her room at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The authorities had found around 1500 prescription pills (which included more than a dozen types of drugs) in her room. As per insideedition.com, Dr. Sandeep Kapoor was the one who had prescribed her the pills, which included some addictive medications like Vicodin and methadone.

Crimes against numerous members of Anna Nicole Smith's close circle came to light in connection with her demise when investigated. Dr. Sandeep Kapoor was one of the prime accused among the people connected to Smith's death.

He was accused of eight offenses in 2009, including obtaining fake prescriptions, improperly prescribing a prohibited substance, and conspiring to furnish controlled substances. The court subsequently ruled that there was insufficient evidence of his guilt, and he was exonerated of all accusations.

Dr. Sandeep Kapoor is a Boston University School of Medicine graduate specializing in internal, geriatric, hospice, and palliative medicine. He treated celebrities such as Anna Nicole Smith and even provided expert testimony in a similar trial of Michael Jackson's doctor.

He wrote the novel Trust Me, I'm a Doctor: My Life Before, During and After Anna Nicole Smith almost a decade after the passing of Anna Nicole Smith. In this book, he talks about how the mistrial affected his life and turned it upside down. In the book, he also explicitly stated that Smith was not a 'drug addict' and required medication to control her acute pain.

Smith’s relationship with Dr. Kapoor was one of the raging topics for tabloids when photos of the two of them cuddling at a gay pride parade surfaced after her death. In an interview with Reelz Channel in 2017, he said:

"[My misjudgment] was, to party with her and to be seen in a very compromising position with her. I’m not even gonna downplay it. It is what it is. I’m a human being and, you know, I made a mistake that day.

He further stated:

Before that, I’d never been having any kind of social relationship, and after that, I didn’t have any social relationship with her. But of course when you’re working with someone who has chronic pain and who relies on you for their medical care, it’s about trust. I certainly cared what happened to her."

Dr. Kapoor currently practices medicine in Los Angeles. He stated that it took more than three years and $1.5 million in legal fees to clear his name and resume his practice.

Kal Penn will portray the infamous doctor in the upcoming film Trust Me, I’m a Doctor. The film will also be executive-produced by Penn. The search is still ongoing for who will portray Anna Nicole Smith.