Who is April Marie dating after split with Jake Cunningham? The Ultimatum star drops video feat. "most amazing man"

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On star April Marie has found love again. After ending things with her ex Jake Cunningham on the Netflix dating experiment show, she found the man of her "dreams" and "adore this person like no other."

The new love in April Marie's life is a businessman from Texas who treats her "like royalty or queen." She has immense respect for him and his work.

All about The Ultimatum April Marie's new relationship

The 23-year-old reality star April Marie is "head over heels" in love with Cody Cooper. She made her relationship with her new boyfriend Instagram official via video feat on Thursday, April 14, sharing a montage of their sweetest moments. She thanked Cooper for "being the most amazing man, boyfriend, partner & best friend" in the montage.

Marie was heartbroken by her past relationship with Jake Cunningham. She further thanked Cody for choosing her, "committing" to her, and "dating" her even when she said "no." In the post, she admitted to falling in love with Cooper from the very beginning as he was "strong," "passionate," and "persistent," just like her.

She ended her post with a promise to "reciprocate being the person for you that you have always been for me."

The Texas-based real estate broker and owner of Sprout Realty, Cooper also took to his Instagram account and gushed about his love, writing:

“It’s only been 6 months & it feels like a lifetime. We’ve traveled the world together, spent holidays/birthdays with family, moved in together & so much more in a short amount of time. On top of it all, while stressing about a reality tv show… but now that it’s aired I’m so proud to see that the world loves you almost as much as I do.”

Travel enthusiast Cooper started his company in 2017 and was recently “recognized as one of the top 3% of agents in Austin!”

Before dating Cooper, Marie starred with Cunningham on The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On after serving him an ultimatum to put a ring on her finger or break up with her.

The couple parted ways at the show's end as Cunningham found his genuine connection with Rae Williams. Despite telling Marie in the finale that they were "not running off together," the new couple ran away.

Marie said that she received a call from Rae's boyfriend, Zay Wilson, who entered the show with her, saying they were gone.

Speaking to Variety about the entire saga, she recalled:

“He’s like, ‘Jake and Rae ran off with each other.’” I just was in such shock because he just told me that they’re not doing that. And I couldn’t even talk back on the phone. I was so distraught."

She added:

"I just hung up and just cried because I was just like, it’s one thing to not hurt my feelings. But it’s another thing to just lie to my face. You don’t want to hurt me — I’d rather you just hurt me with the truth.”

However, Marie is now in a “serious relationship” with Cooper. The couple have reportedly moved in together and share three dogs.

