Who is Ashley Tamuno? Written in the Stars 2022 contestant is a fashion designer

Written in the Stars 2022 will feature 12 singles who will participate in a social experiment to help them find love based on astrology. Ashley Tamuno is one of the 12 contestants set to leave it to fate and the astrologers of the show. Ashley, whose preferred pronouns are he/they, is a fashion student and a model with Crumb Agency.

They are originally from London and used fashion as an escape from reality while growing up. However, they felt unrepresented as a queer person of color. With their fashion, they aim to challenge the binary. Joining them on the show will be 11 other singles looking for love.

discovery+ @discoveryplus



is coming to What if the answer to true love is written in the stars? #WrittenintheStars is coming to #discoveryplus on November 27. What if the answer to true love is written in the stars? ✨#WrittenintheStars is coming to #discoveryplus on November 27. https://t.co/tVXaeM3zpn

Discovery’s official synopsis of the show reads:

"Written in the Stars is a sizzling new reality/dating series which puts contestants’ love lives in the hands of the world’s top astrologers. In this audacious social experiment, 12 single strangers, all desperate to find love and each representing one of the 12 signs of the zodiac, arrive at a mysterious villa in Greece to find they have been matched with someone in the group."

Ashley Tamuno is on their way to find love on Written in the Stars

Ashley Tamuno, who also goes by Ashley Charles Burr, is a fashion design student at the University for the Creative Arts. They also studied at the University of the Arts in London.

The upcoming Written in the Stars contestant might still be on their way to becoming a designer but has already made a name for themself in the fashion industry as a model and is currently a model with Crumb agency.

Their bio on the agency’s website states that they’ve previously worked as a performer in queer nightlife, hosted events, and appeared in live talks. They have also collaborated with brands such as BOSS, More Joy, Sandra Lee MD Skincare, and Estrid.

Growing up, they found an escape in fashion but was aware of the underrepresentation of queer people of color. Some of their earliest memories include watching movies about princesses where they fell in love with their outfits. Modeling wasn’t a part of their plan; while they always wanted to try it, they didn’t think they would be good at it.

In a conversation with Noctis Magazine, they said:

"I remember filling in a form thinking it was a joke. That was 2 years ago, and looking back I probably wouldn’t have believed my confidence could multiply so much."

The Written in the Stars contestant said that the challenges of working in the creative field provided them with a form of fulfillment. While, at times, they almost feel like the barriers are there to keep the industry "pristine and untouchable," they want to break those barriers.

They stated:

"Not as a form of political resistance, I want to do it for myself."

Ashley likes to focus on how the concept of power is reflected in gendered fashion and, as a result, focuses on womenswear, with which they aim to challenge the concept of gender and the binary.

They further stated that they intend to form a biosphere they can create in. They don't think that fashion just mirrors and influences politics; it does the same with the environment. They want to ensure that their designs work within the constraints of the real world but also continue to challenge boundaries.

In the trailer of Written in the Stars, they said that they had tried all of the apps, and the trailer also teases a potential match, but it seems a little complicated. Find out what will happen when the show premieres on Sunday, November 27, at Discovery+.

Poll : 0 votes