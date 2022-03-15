Who is Austen Rydell? All about Billie Lourd’s husband as couple get married in Mexico

Billie Lourd is now married to her fiancé Austen Rydell. The pair exchanged vows on March 12 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The actress’ co-star Leslie Grossman posted an Instagram story on Sunday and wrote:

“Billie and Austen’s wedding weekend is over, which is so sad ‘cause it was the most fun’. But I won best dressed, and I may have bribed the judges. I may have done whatever I needed to do to get this trophy. But I got it.”

A source said that Lourd’s father Bryan Lourd paid for a block of rooms at the hotel venue for all guests and enjoyed a private pool party on Friday afternoon.

Everything known about Billie Lourd’s husband

Austen Rydell is an actor and producer, mostly known as the president of Morning Moon Productions. He produced a short film titled Dreamin’ in a Dream in 2020.

Born on April 3, 1992, in Los Angeles, California, he is of Swedish ethnicity with Latin roots. Austen’s father, Christopher Rydell, is an actor, and his grandparents, Mark Rydell and Joanne Linville, are also from the same industry.

Rydell began his acting career aged 12, and his grandmother coached him. He attended New York University in 2010 and graduated in 2012.

He was an executive assistant at the fashion house Hoorsen Buhs LLC and then joined Street League Skateboarding as a digital marketing manager. He joined the Transportation Security Administration of the SBE Group.

Rydell co-founded the fashion house Live On Arrival in Bali, Indonesia, in June 2014. He became the president of Morning Moon Productions in 2018.

As an actor, he has appeared in shorts like Millie and Jerry, James Dean, Unfabulous, and others. Austen is currently working as a producer on his upcoming short, The Mensch.

Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell’s relationship timeline

Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell got engaged in June 2020 and welcomed their first baby, son Kingston Fisher, in September of the same year. The American Horror Story star also announced her engagement on Instagram and shared a few pictures.

Initially, the couple dated for some time and left things off before reconnecting in 2017. They were also spotted together when Rydell accompanied Lourd on a family trip to Norway on the death anniversary of the latter’s mother, Carrie Fisher.

The Scream Queens actress opened up about her pregnancy experience while appearing on the SiriusXM show Quarantined with Bruce in January 2021. She even praised Austen for being a good support system throughout her pregnancy and called him the ‘best dad in the world.’

