Who is Aven Jones from The Bachelorette Season 19? San Diego native is self-proclaimed Yahtzee champion

Season 19 of The Bachelorette is set to release on July 11, 2022. It has 32 new suitors on a journey to impress Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, finalists of The Bachelor season 26, and will be hosted by Jesse Palmer.

One of the suitors this season is Aven Jones, the self-proclaimed Yahtzee champion. For those who do not know, Yahtzee is a probability game where players amass points depending on the value of the five dice they roll.

Aven Jones from The Bachelorette season 19 is a basketball enthusiast

Aven Jones is a 28-year-old Sales Executive from San Diego, California and although he works in a sedentary field, he loves playing basketball.

The Season 19 contestant is originally from Beverly, Massachusetts. After finishing his schooling at Beverly High School, he discovered his love for basketball at the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing and Managing in 2016.

Since his graduation, he has most dedicatedly worked in the marketing field. Initially, he started off with a five-month marketing internship at NFI Corp. Following that, he joined MEDITECH and for a year worked as a software implementation specialist. He later moved to a company called Dexcom where he worked as a medical device sales specialist.

Aven consistently grew in the marketing field and joined a new company called AMC Health where he was appointed as a territory sales manager. However, for the last two and a half years, he has been working as a Territory Account Executive at Cengage.

Although Aven seems like a workaholic, he enjoys slow dancing and playing basketball on the weekends. Additionally, he is a fitness freak, he allows himself to eat outside only once a week.

Whatever this Beverely guy does, he gives his complete heart and soul to it, which is the same approach he has when it comes to finding his perfect partner. On The Bachelorette, he is looking to find his ideal partner.

According to his bio for season 19 of The Bachelorette, Aven wants someone who is "loyal, honest and able to organically bring out his fun side." His ideal partner should love to travel as much as Aven does and she should be someone who values quality time together more than anything.

His bio also says:

Aven wants to build a meaningful relationship that goes deeper than the surface and when he meets the right one, he is ready to put it all out there if it means finding his forever.

Though there aren't too many insights from the upcoming show, speculations about the suitors have already begun. One of the speculations says that Aven might just be successful in winning Rachel's heart and making it to the hometown dates portion.

The Bachelorette is a dating show that will feature two single ladies looking for ideal partners among 32 charming suitors from different backgrounds. Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will be dating these men throughout the season to choose only one ideal partner for themselves.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

Fan favorites and fierce women Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will stand by each other's side yet again as they co-star on a journey to find love.

Viewers can watch The Bachelorette season 19 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and on HULU.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far