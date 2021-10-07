Who is Baby Squid? 'Squid Game' star Park Hae shares amusing story about his son on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

With Squid Game quickly becoming Netflix's biggest show ever, its incredibly talented cast got a chance to appear on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where they spoke about Baby Squid, Psychotic Robots and more!

Netflix's Squid Game currently ranks number 1 on the Netflix charts in over 50 countries. The gritty survival show, which is made along the same lines as Japan's cult classic, Battle Royale, follows the lives of 456 desperate people, who are willing to fight to death to win a huge crash price. The show has been appreciated for its tight script, as well as for the brilliant acting by the cast, many of whom are rookies.

During their appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, cast members Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-joon, Jung Ho-yeon, and Park Hae-soo spilled the beans on Squid Game, while also giving the audience an insight into their group dynamics. Park Hae-soo, though, had what was possibly the most adorable news of the night, and it was about the Baby Squid!

Who is the Baby Squid?

Park Hae-soo, who played the role of the morally ambiguous Sang-woo in Squid Game, has had an incredible month. Along with Squid Game reaching new heights every day, the experienced actor was also blessed with his first child, who happened to be born on the same day as the Squid Game premiere!

On The Tonight Show, Park Hae-soo revealed that not only was his son born on the same day, he was also born only 10 minutes before the premiere. While the premiere was scheduled for 4 pm KST, the actor got a chance to meet the Baby Squid at 3:50 pm KST.

The proud father called his son his lucky charm and a bundle of blessings. Park Hae-soo also revealed that several people around him, including his friends, have given the newborn the sweetest name: Baby Squid!

Given Squid Game's stupendous success, it looks like Baby Squid is to thank for it!

Fans gush over Baby Squid

The revelation of Baby Squid's identity has left Twitter with a severe case of baby fever, with fans gushing over both the son and the proud father. Many have called it the cutest moment from the segment of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

kdramafolder @kdramafolder #ParkHaesoo 's first son was born 10 minutes before #SquidGame premiere on netflixa lot of people including his friends call his son 'Baby Squid' 🥺 #ParkHaesoo's first son was born 10 minutes before #SquidGame premiere on netflixa lot of people including his friends call his son 'Baby Squid' 🥺 https://t.co/DLtTGe2lSD

gwen @phntomthrd hae soo’s story about why he calls his son his ‘baby squid’ is the cutest thing ever i’m crying hae soo’s story about why he calls his son his ‘baby squid’ is the cutest thing ever i’m crying https://t.co/b1uG0FMHlE

The news of Park Hae-soo becoming a father had catapulted his fan following, with several claiming that fatherhood made him even more attractive.

kai @hajoonqs do you need more baby squids do you need more baby squids https://t.co/7x1tzQ4P21

光⁷ @taegikkuk the only lesson i learned from squid game is park hae soo dilf the only lesson i learned from squid game is park hae soo dilf https://t.co/uPHZXnBvQu

