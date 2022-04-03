Who was Barrie Youngfellow? Tributes pour in as 'It's A Living' star passes away at 75

Barrie Youngfellow recently passed away on March 28 at the age of 75. The cause of death has not been revealed as of yet. Her family released a statement:

“[Barrie] was the best of friends and had many loyal ones. Loved a good story and a nice bottle. Had a great laugh that confirmed her sense of life. Even during her decline, she could shoot off a good one liner.”

Barrie Youngellow Freed was born on October 22, 1946. She was first married to Michael Mund Youngfellow from 1968 to 1975 and then to Sam Freed in 1983.

She began her career in the early 1970s in a small role in a 1973 episode of The New Temperatures Rising Show. It was an ABC sitcom created by William Asher and Harry Ackerman that aired from 1972 to 1974.

The show was set in a fictional Washington, D.C. hospital and featured James Whitmore as a no-nonsense chief of staff, forced to deal with the outlandish antics of a young intern and three nurses. The series ran for 13 episodes before being placed on hiatus in 1974 due to poor ratings.

Youngfellow continued to make guest appearances in several American TV shows of the 1970s and 80s like The Streets of San Francisco, Fernwood 2 Night, WKRP in Cincinnati, Barney Miller, and Three’s Company.

She even appeared in many films and made-for-TV movies like Nightmare in Blood, Vampire, It Came Upon the Midnight Clear, and Moviola: The Scarlett O’Hara War.

Barrie Youngfellow, Sandy Simpson appearing in the ABC tv series 'It's A Living' (Image via American Broadcasting Companies/Getty Images)

Barrie gained recognition for her role as sharp-tongued and sarcastic waitress Jan Hoffmeyer Gray on the ABC sitcom, It’s a Living. Created by Stu Silver, Dick Clair, and Jenna McMahon, it initially aired from 1980 to 1982 and after being canceled by ABC, new episodes aired in first-run syndication from 1985 to 1989.

Youngfellow, Gail Edwards, Paul Kreppel, and Marian Mercer were the only actors from It's a Living to exist throughout the show’s network and syndication runs.

Producers of It’s a Living, Paul Junger Witt and Tony Thomas then cast Barrie in the pilot episode of the NBC sitcom, Blossom. She played the role of Mayim Bialik’s mother, although she discontinued the show after NBC picked it up as a regular series.

Her last TV appearance was in an episode of the NBC police procedural and legal drama, Law & Order, in 1998. She was also the president of the California corporation To Be Announced, Inc. until 2011.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Although she did not play any major roles, Barrie Youngfellow always managed to grab the attention of the audience with her flawless performances. People expressed their grief on Twitter when they heard about her demise.

Barrie is survived by her sisters Heidi and Kim Rivchun. Details on her funeral are yet to be disclosed.

