Who is Beckett Lansbury? 'Breakfast Club' star Ally Sheedy opens up on learning from her son's trans journey 

American actress Ally Sheedy has opened up about learning from her son's trans journey. While speaking to People Magazine about her upcoming series Single Drunk Female, the 59-year-old star said it had been "educational." She said things could not have been better with Beckett Lansbury and that her son does not hide anything from her.

"And I feel very comfortable talking to anyone whose kid is just beginning the process of transition. Parents need to educate themselves."

Sheedy explained that it is natural for parents to fear for their kid when they want to transition. However, she says Beckett has been in a great place in his life and she has given him room to figure things out.

The Breakfast Club star stated that her son is independent and she likes to help him in any way she can, whether by way of advice or if "he needs a new matress." She said:

"I want him to be able to do what he wants to do with his life and have the freedom to make his own choices and surround himself with a loving, supportive community.''

The St. Elmo's Fire actress shares Beckett with her ex-husband David Lansbury, nephew of Angela Lansbury.

Who is Ally Sheedy's son Beckett Lansbury?

Born in 1994, Beckett is the first and only child of Ally Sheedy and David Lansbury. The duo married in 1992 but called it quits in 2009.

Beckett, whose birth name was Rebecca, was born a female but successfully transitioned into a man and was supported by his family throughout the process. As per his private Instagram account, he now uses he/they pronouns.

Beckett's sexual preferences have been making headlines for a decade. The actress publicly revealed for the first time her then-daughter was a lesbian in 2010, years before Beckett began his journey to transition.

In June 2020, Ally Sheedy and Beckett took part in the Parents magazine podcast, We Are Family, to discuss parenting trans children.

On the show, Beckett, who is currently a teacher and works in sexual violence prevention, revealed that she began taking hormones in 2015 to medically transition from female to male.

Beckett explained that he used to call himself bisexual when he was first "out." As the years passed, he began to contemplate gender identity. During college, he began using masculine pronouns and taking testosterone to help with the transition, and even changed his name.

Ally Sheedy acknowledged that the entire process was scary at first since she wasn't quite sure what to expect regarding Beckett's hormones. But with time, she did extensive research to educate herself on transitioning so that she could have a meaningful conversation with her son.

