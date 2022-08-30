Who is Bella Ferrada? DJ accuses Sydney Sweeney of racist behaviour amid MAGA 'hoedown' controversy 

Racist accusations have been slapped against Sydney Sweeney as a DJ has stepped forward claiming that the actress is prejudiced against Mexicans. This comes after the Euphoria actress was caught being pro-Trump.

DJ Bella Ferrada took to her Instagram story, accusing Sydney Sweeney of being racist towards the former’s boyfriend. As the musician commented on the actress’ mother’s 60th birthday party, which netizens deemed to be pro-MAGA themed, Ferrada alleged that Sweeney had also been racist towards her boyfriend.

DJ calls out Sydney Sweeney for being racist

Ferrada recently took to her Instagram story, posting an image Sweeney had recently uploaded to her Instagram feed. The latter uploaded a carousel of pictures of her mother’s surprise hoedown. Addressing the issue with the photos, Ferrada wrote:

“Especially after she pulled some racist sh*t on Lalo when he was working at an award show. But well save that tea for another day”

Ferrada went on to comment on Sweeney’s hoedown post, sharing that the 24-year-old actress “freaked out” when Ferrada’s Mexican boyfriend came near her to “fix lighting” at the HCA awards. The comment read:

“All I see are red hats and red flags girl bye, this explained why you got so scared when my Mexican boyfriend was trying to fix lighting by you at the HCA awards and you freaked out and had you bf come shooo him while he was just doing his job and has no idea who you even are… why were you so scared ? It’s giving karennnn”

Not only did Ferrada slam Sweeney, she also exposed her brother Trent, who had blocked the musician. Ferrada slammed Trent for wearing a MAGA cap. However, Trent clarified that he was wearing a “Make Sixty Great Again” cap.

Bella Ferrada claims Trent Sweeney blocked her on Instagram (Image via bellaferrada/Instagram)

Who is Bella Ferrada? DJ slams Sydney Sweeney with racist allegations

DJ Bella Ferrada has amassed over 88.8k followers on Instagram. In her bio, she claims to be an “LA girl.” She also added some details about herself, saying:

“@vans resident DJ & certified dog mom I watch a lot of scary movies.”

Ferrada seems to be proactive on her social media page. The influencer uploads her Instagram story on a regular basis. She has also highlighted several of her life events. A few Instagram highlights on her profile include- Disneyland, DJ, Blue Xmas, Girls night, Tile !, etc.

The DJ-influencer's profile has 409 posts at the time of writing this article. She mostly posts images of her daily life and vacations. Pictures from her concerts also made several appearances.

One might assume that Ferrada was done attacking the White Lotus actress after she criticized her for her conservative-like theme party. However, Ferrada also slammed Sydney Sweeney’s supporters. Conservative political commentator Tomi Lahren wrote under Sweeney’s post to “never apologize to the mob.”

Screenshotting the same, Ferrada wrote online- “May I just say one more thing then I’m done with this subject If got Tomi Lahren’s racist a*s backing you that is a huge red flag and you should be very embarrassed.”

Sydney Sweeney @sydney_sweeney and Happy Birthday Mom! You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyoneand Happy Birthday Mom! You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone ♥️ and Happy Birthday Mom!

Sydney Sweeney had not responded to Ferrada’s racism allegations at the time of writing this article. However, she did address the pro-MAGA comments. Sweeney said in a tweet that her mother's birthday celebration became a "political statement, which was not the intention."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Susrita Das