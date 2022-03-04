Who is Ben Byruch? All about 'Top Chef' star Leah Cohen's husband as couple welcomes second child together

According to a recent exclusive from PEOPLE, Top Chef star Leah Cohen and her husband Ben Byruch welcomed their second son on Wednesday, March 2. The restaurant owners named the child Baker Scott.

The name is a tribute to Cohen’s father, Bill, who passed away due to COVID. Meanwhile, the ‘Scott’ in his name comes from Byruch’s father, Steve, whose middle name was Scott.

Cohen took to Instagram to share an exclusive snap from PEOPLE of herself and her son. In the post, she addressed the newborn and wrote:

“You make our home complete.”

What is known about Leah Cohen's husband, Ben Byruch?

Ben Byruch is best known for his marital connection with Top Chef alumni Leah Cohen. The couple reportedly married in July 2016.

As of now, Byruch and Cohen share two sons. They also co-own two restaurants in New York City - Pig & Khao, a Filipino-Thai restaurant, and Piggyback Bar.

As per multiple publications, Byruch is around 40 years old and reportedly has decades of experience in restaurants.

According to his bio on Pig & Khao’s website, he attended Penn State following his graduation from high school. He also has a degree in Restaurant Management & Culinary Arts.

After his college graduation, Byruch reportedly worked in Philadelphia, where he started his own venture. This was followed by a move to New York, where he started the two aforementioned restaurants with his wife.

Following his move to New York City, Byruch was initially employed by a boutique investment bank. This is where he learned how to manage a business and raise capital for ventures. He also learned how to deal with potential investors for his businesses.

According to his bio on Pig & Khao’s website, he served as a sous chef for the restaurant. He later took on more responsibilities and roles, including Manager of Operations. The bio reads:

“ In his current position, Ben oversees every aspect of Pig and Khao’s day-to-day business activity and operation.”

Not much is known about Leah Cohen’s husband and his early life prior to his career in the restaurant business. According to multiple sources, Byruch’s father and grandfather had a wholesale meat company, where he once served as a sales manager.

