Who was Beverly Tate? Tributes pour in as Snoop Dogg's mother passes away at 70

Snoop Dogg's mother Beverly Tate passed away on 24 October 2021, at the age of 70. The news of her death was confirmed by the rapper on Instagram. He posted a series of pictures calling his mother “an angel” and also thanked her for raising him.

The singer’s father Vernell also confirmed the news to TMZ and asked everyone to keep the family in prayers as they needed it “now more than ever”. No cause of death has been revealed so far, but the tragic news comes months after Beverly Tate was hospitalized.

Snoop Dogg updated fans about his mother’s health condition back in May. She was reportedly rushed to the hospital for undisclosed health issues. It is likely that the 70-year-old took her last breath in hospital fighting her recurring health problems.

Everything about Snoop Dogg's mother Beverly Tate

Beverly Broadus Green, aka Beverly Tate, was an author and evangelist born in Mississippi in 1951. She authored two books, titled Real Love and Real Love II: The Story of an Extraordinary Woman.

She was based in Long Beach, California and married Vernell Varnado. The couple had three sons together, including popular rapper Snoop Dogg.

Beverly reportedly raised her children in the church environment and had a positive influence in the Young, Wild & Free singer’s life. The latter often credited his mother for instilling good qualities in him.

Unfortunately, she recently passed away due to an undisclosed health condition at the age of 70.

Twitter pays respects as Snoop Dogg’s mother passes away

Twitter pays tribute to Snoop Dogg's late mother (Image via Instagram/snoopdogg)

Snoop Dogg shared a close bond with his mother. Back in May, the rapper asked his fans to pray for his mother’s speedy recovery as she was hospitalized due to certain health issues.

The Grammy Award nominee continued to update fans about his mother’s health condition seeking prayers and well-wishers. In July, he shared a picture with his siblings gathered around his mother’s hospital bed and mentioned that she was still “fighting”.

Unfortunately, Beverly Tate lost the battle with life on Sunday, leaving her children heartbroken. Fans of the rapper immediately took to Twitter to pay their respects to his late mother and offer condolences to the grieving family:

Several celebrities and musicians also offered love and support to the singer on social media.

As tributes continue to pour in online, it is likely that Beverly Tate will be missed by her family, friends and close ones. She is survived by her husband, three sons, and grandchildren.

