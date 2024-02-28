Who is Billie Lee? Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval's close friend’s life explored

Tom Sandoval's close friend Billie Lee is under the spotlight after her recent back and forth with Tom's ex, Ariana Madix. Introduced by Lisa at a party, Billie debuted in season 6 of Vanderpump Rules, which dropped in 2018. She introduced herself as transgender and thanked Lisa for accepting her and providing her employment when she was in crisis.

After exiting the show post-season 7, Billie Lee made a comeback this season to be there for her close friend, Tom, as he has been in a tough spot after Scandoval.

Billie Lee has used her platform to bravely represent the rights and journeys of transgender people. Working as a staff in Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant, Billie's career as a stand-up comedian has found traction.

What does Tom Sandoval's close friend Billie Lee do?

When Lisa introduced Billie as a SUR hostess, she emphasized her experiences and encouraged her speech.

Since then, she has found traction in her career as a stand-up comedian. She recently did a show in San Diego on the eve of Valentine's Day, which was a huge hit. She also appeared on a JITV show interview in January, alongside Pauly Shore and Frank Castillo.

Apart from using her celebrity status and her stand-up comedy skills to educate the masses and spread awareness regarding gender, Billie is also a staunch follower of veganism, another cause she likes to rally for. On her personal blog, She's So Vegan, Billie likes to share vegan recipes to help people transition to veganism better.

About Billie Lee

Born on February 23, 1984, Billie Lee is 38 years old today. According to her website itsmebillielee.com:

"After being taken in and out of school, misdiagnosed with childhood depression and OCD, my parents just assumed I would turn out gay. I was shocked to learn after all the times being sent home crying for feeling too feminine for a boy’s body no one diagnosed me as transgender."

When she fully transitioned, Lee moved to Los Angeles. Describing this phase, Billie's website states:

"Every door just opened up for me, it was as if the red carpet was rolled out. Job opportunities were everywhere, boys were lined up."

However, she soon began to hide the truth about herself. Her website details this as follows:

"I took my past along with the transition and locked it up in a box and I hid it in that dark alley where no one would find it. With the help of a very well-known therapist, I acted as if I was a natural-born woman. As I started to live my new life I would find myself connecting with people, but once it got to a deep level I would bounce. Staying too long could result in them finding out."

Eventually, however, she found her footing as a stand-up comedian, artist, and a model after she worked through the thicks and thins of LA, paving her way to success with pure perseverance.

Her description on the website concludes as follows:

"My dream is not to be a woman who blends in with society so she’s accepted, my new dream is to fully embrace my true authentic self, and honor and love her fully. Welcome to my journey of self love."

What did Billie Lee say recently about Ariana Madix on the podcast?

Billie took to Tasteless Gentleman's Podcast to give it back to Ariana Madix, who according to her was going around "telling people I live here". This came as Lee has been visiting Tom's house a lot since the breakup, helping him to keep it together. In the podcast, Billie said she was just trying to help Tom, since their breakup had left the house in disarray.

She also said no one cared about the dogs after the couple split and she was just "being nice" and lending a helping hand. She also said that she was going to stop watering Ariana's plants from now on, after her comments about Billie living there.

She also told Ariana to "go f*ck herself."

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules drop every Tuesday at 8 pm ET on Bravo.