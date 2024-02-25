Who is Tom Sandoval's girlfriend? Everything to know about Victoria Lee Robinson

In the aftermath of the Scandoval incident, Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval's life has had its share of controversy. With his cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss coming to the surface and his relationship with Ariana Madix having been blown to smithereens, one would have expected Tom Sandoval's love life to be pretty much over. However, that isn't quite the case.

The latest update on Tom Sandoval's love life is that he's dating someone new and has recently confirmed to be in a relationship with his 31-year-old model girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson.

Although it is still early days for their relationship and not many details are known, Tom Sandoval himself came out with the news on January 31, 2024, when he posted an intimate photo of himself and Victoria on his Instagram stories.

Here's everything we know about Tom Sandoval's new girlfriend, Victoria Lee Robinson.

A look into Tom Sandoval's new girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson's life and career

Tom Sandoval's new girlfriend Victoria is a Los Angeles-based model who is 31 years old. She possesses more than 300,000 Instagram followers and has collaborated with esteemed modeling firm Ford Modeling.

Her social media accounts are private, which suggests that she either has no desire to become an influencer or had to go private to ward off those who are critical of Sandoval.

Speaking about his partner on Billie Lee's podcast Billie and the Kid, Tom Sandoval stated:

"(Victoria) is a model, she works a lot, and she is very successful. She is just a very sweet, thoughtful person."

For Tom Sandoval's girlfriend Victoria, dating a man who creates headlines is nothing new. The model and renowned actor Leonardo DiCaprio were connected back in 2016. Rumors of a romance began when the two were seen together leaving a Justin Bieber concert, according to Ok! Magazine.

Sadly, not much is known about the relationship or the reasons for its breakup. Victoria, who is currently 31 years old, would have been perilously close to Leo's cutoff point for women in 2016 at the age of 23 or 24.

Victoria was seen supporting her partner at the Sandoval and The Most Extras performance. The Vanderpump Rules star's concerts have seen the 31-year-old model attend on a few occasions.

Most recently, at Sandoval's performance in Ventura, California, Billie Lee caught a PDA moment between the two lovers. A shirtless Sandoval leaned forward and began kissing Victoria throughout his performance. In an Instagram story, Billie posted the video along with the caption, "My new favorite couple."

Tom recently gushed about Victorica in the aforementioned podcast with Billie Lee. He said,

"This week, my addiction of the week is definitely my friend Victoria…She’s super awesome. She’s one of the sweetest people. I’ve known her for a super long time, but we went on our first date last night. It was awesome. It was very adventurous. A little crazy."

Tom Schwartz is in favor of his friend's newfound romance. He discussed his opinions on Victoria when he appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on February 20, 2024. He said:

"I have chilled with her. She is absolutely lovely, obviously devastatingly good-looking, super successful, and she is very charming. Um, I approve. On all levels."

Vanderpump Rules season 11 airs new episodes on Tuesday at 9 PM ET on Bravo.