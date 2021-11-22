Who was Billy Hinsche? Tributes pour in as Beach Boys collaborator dies at 70

Singer and member of The Beach Boys’ touring unit, Billy Hinsche, has recently passed away at the age of 70. The cause of death has been revealed as giant cell carcinoma, and it was diagnosed a few weeks ago, according to Lucie Arnaz, daughter of a band member, Desi Arnaz.

Lucie also wrote that carcinoma had a very bad effect on Billy Hinsche’s health. He died on the same day as his mother, Celia, who passed away at the age of 95. The entertainment industry was shocked as soon as the news broke, and people paid tribute to the popular artist.

Mike Love @MikeLoveOFCL We lost a great friend, family member, and forever member of The Beach Boys band on Saturday. We’ll miss him greatly, especially his family members will feel his loss most deeply. We lost a great friend, family member, and forever member of The Beach Boys band on Saturday. We’ll miss him greatly, especially his family members will feel his loss most deeply. https://t.co/yR6OF2ber4

Mike Love said that they had lost a great friend, family member, and forever member of The Beach Boys. Love also mentioned that very few people were aware of his illness, and Hinsche continued to work despite the deteriorating health condition.

Throwback to the musical journey of Billy Hinsche

Born as William Hinsche on June 29, 1951, he was a member of the singing group Dino, Desi & Billy and a touring musician with The Beach Boys. Billy Hinsche was a native of Manila in the Philippines, and his father, Otto 'Doc' Hinsche, was the owner of a casino.

Dino, Desi, and Billy are shown as they appeared in the film Murderers Row (Image via Getty Images)

Billy Hinsche’s family shifted to the United States, and Hinsche enrolled in Loyola High School. He met Desi Arnaz, Jr. and Dean Paul Martin in the same school, and they formed the group Dino, Desi & Billy. They were then signed by a record label, Reprise Records.

Billy Hinsche started working as a session musician for The Beach Boys in the late 1960s and toured with them as a vocalist and multi-instrumentalist from 1971 to 1977 and 1982 to 1996. He earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Theater, Film, and Television in 1974.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

He also offered backing vocals on the recordings of Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me by Elton John, Desperados Under The Eaves by Warren Zevon, and more.

Edited by Shaheen Banu