Who is Blake Abbie? Bling Empire: New York star opens up about finding a partner

Vancouver native Blake Abbie was seen in Netflix’s Bling Empire spin-off series Bling Empire: New York. Blake Abbie works as an actor and editor-at-large for A Magazine Curated By and recently opened up about his dating life during the premiere party.

In an interview with Page Six, Blake Abbie revealed that he is currently single and finds it “really hard” to find partners he’s really “into.” He also said:

"Like, it’s hard for me to find people that I really connect with … and that’s really important to me."

He also confessed that he felt “more pressure” in front of the cameras because he is one of the few members of the Asian queer cast of Bling Empire: New York.

Blake Abbie has a net worth of $3 to $5 million

32-year-old Abbie was raised by immigrants and is a native of Montreal, Canada. The family later moved to Vancouver, where Blake attended the University of British Columbia to study music. His mother is Chinese, while his dad is Scottish. According to Lifestyle Asia, his net worth is between $3 and 5 million.

He then moved to France to train but had to get a job as a photographer's assistant to stay in the country. After getting interested in fashion media, he decided to get a job in an Industry magazine for a year and began his fashion magazine called System with some colleagues.

He has also worked at the Document Journal and acted in 2018’s Meteor Garden, playing the role of Thomas. He published two editions of A Magazine in 2022 in collaboration with Marni and Erdem. He also works as a model and was recently seen walking the Peter Do show during New York fashion week.

Blake Abbie wants to be an advocate for the queer community

Blake does not consider himself s*xy and wants to form an intellectual connection with someone. He also talked about being a Chinese queer man:

"I live my life in the way that I live my life, and I don’t necessarily explicitly think of myself as an activist. But, you know, I’m an advocate for the community. And so, yeah, I think it’s important to be talking about it. It’s really important to me to be able to share a story about queerness where there’s no shame."

He also wants to raise awareness about the increase in violence against Asian Americans. He claimed that it was a crucial plotline for him, particularly when his relative was mugged and appeared on the show. He added:

"I mean, Asian violence is still happening now."

In another interview with Bustle, Blake Abbie said that being the eldest cousin and only boy in the family, he feels the pressure to carry on the family name. He feels guilty about not having kids when his father was alive, who passed away in 2020, and added:

"Maybe I’ll have a kid by myself, maybe I’ll have a kid with someone. I want to stay open to see who that person could be. It could be a man, woman, trans person, non-binary. I just want to be able to find someone that I love and care for that is reciprocal that cares for me."

All episodes of Bling Empire: New York is now airing on Netflix.

