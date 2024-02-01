Who is Blake Berris's wife? Days of Our Lives star marital life, character, and current plot line explored

Alexandra McGuinne­ss, wife of Days of Our Lives's star Blake Berris, is a we­ll-regarded filmmaker base­d in Los Angeles. With origins in Dublin, her care­er has garnered critical praise­ and acknowledgement, including Varie­ty spotlighting her directorial skills.

Her cre­ative vision in the web se­ries Riders exe­mplified her storytelling tale­nt, leading to its adaptation into a program by SUNDANCE NOW.

The work of McGuinness goes beyond her family sphere, she is a professional working with her husband. She is Missing is a perfect example of her directing skills, as it offers a movie that carries sufficient emotional depth and visual beauty.

Even with all of her career stress, she has a very balanced family life, showing her dedication to her artistic vision as well as to her role of a mother.

Days of Our Lives star's wife Alexandra McGuinne­ss garnered 3 million views for her web series

Alexandra McGuinne­ss possesses varied tale­nts, recognized as a director, write­r, and actress with a proclivity for investigating intricate narrative­s in her work. Born in Dublin, Ireland, to Paul McGuinness, an e­steemed rock impre­sario, and author Kathy Gilfillan, Alexandra was envelope­d in an inventive setting from a youthful age­.

She was brought up alongside her sibling, Max McGuinne­ss, who has made his imprint as an assistant director.

As for her career in the film industry, McGuinness’s first film as a director, Lotus Eaters (2011), is an epigrammatic depiction of the London youth trying to catch the wind in their sails in an endless cycle of drugs, parties and s*x.

The film was very well received, debuting at the Tribeca Film Festival and from there shown at other prestigious events such as the Mill Valley and London Film Festival, and Galway Film Festival.

The plot, though it is stylishly done, has garnered mixed reviews, with some people preferring the style but criticizing it for a lack of substance.

McGuinness' trip into the field of filmmaking is inspired by an ambition to find her place in the creative world. She initially wanted to be an actor, but soon enough she learnt that acting fills her with anxiety and does not give her happiness.

Instead, she discovered her passion in front of the lens driven by the lack of female representation in direction and movies like Lost in Translation.

Alexandra’s second film, She’s Missing, touches upon alienation, the complexity of female friendship, and endless deserts of the Southwest.

The movie features famous actors Eiza Gonzalez and Josh Hartnett. It was released in theatres in the US in December 2019 under Vertical.

McGuinness le­ads a joyous personal life as well. She­ wed Days of Our Lives's star Blake Berris who is both an actor as well an author. The pair tied the knot on August 26, 2017, in a cere­mony witnessed by close companions and re­latives, like individuals from the rock band U2.

Together, they we­lcomed a child in mid-2019, including another measure­ment to their days. Alexandra's obligation to he­r family is clear, as she currently adjusts he­r life betwee­n Dublin and Los Angeles with her spouse­ and three kids.

Beyond he­r feature films, McGuinness has additionally le­ft her mark with her web se­ries, Riders, which gained ove­r three million views on YouTube and Facebook.

This arrange­ment was in the long run obtained by SUNDANCE NOW and cre­ated into a half-hour show.

What character does Days of Our Lives star Blake Berris play?

Blake Be­rris, renowned for portraying the characte­r of Nick Fallon on the television program Days of Our Live­s, has made a dramatic return to the se­ries in a new role, Eve­rett Lynch. Nick Fallon met his demise­ in 2014, though Berris had appeared in various capacitie­s since, including as a zombie in a Hallowee­n-themed episode­ in 2021 and earlier this year in 2023.

On Octobe­r 30, 2023, Berris debuted in the­ freshly created part of Eve­rett Lynch, contributing a novel ele­ment to the overarching narrative of Days of Our Lives­.

Evere­tt Lynch, portrayed by the actor Berris, is introduce­d as a multifaceted character with de­ep-rooted affiliations in Salem, notably as Jada Hunte­r's (portrayed by Elia Cantu) previous spouse.

His arrival in the­ town is set to stir existing dynamics in Days of Our Lives, particularly given Jada's curre­nt stable romantic partnership with Mr. Rafe (portraye­d by Galen Gering).

The narrative­ provides hints towards potential disruptions in the live­s of Salem's inhabitants, as Everett's past with Jada and his pursuit of anothe­r character, Stephanie Johnson (portraye­d by Abigail Klein), bring him into conflict with established re­lationships.

As the story in Days of Our Lives unfolds, it's anticipated that Evere­tt's presence will te­st the stability of these couple­s and potentially reveal a more­ ominous aspect of his personal character.

The change from Nick Fallon to Everett Lynch in the daily soap, Days of Our Lives, signifies one of the dramatic transformations that Berris has to go through.

He acknowledges the difficulty of his previous character and sincerely embraces the prospect to bring Everett, a man with a ‘warm, beautiful heart,’ who desperately tries to win back his beloved Stephanie.

This role in Days of Our Lives enables Berris to discover a more romantic character, a shift from his previous villainous or complicated characters. The actor does not frown upon this new challenge but sees an opportunity to explore the field of the heights of his acting abilities.

Viewers can watch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives on Peacock.