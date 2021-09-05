Who is Blake Knight? "Teen Beach Movie" star Garrett Clayton marries long-time boyfriend after Iceland engagement

On September 4, Teen Beach Movie star Garrett Clayton married his long-term partner Blake Knight. According to PEOPLE, the wedding ceremony's party was "garden" themed.

Former Disney star Garrett got engaged to Blake in early 2018 in Iceland. The 30-year-olds confirmed the engagement on Instagram a year later, in 2019. On Saturday, the former took to the app to share a snap of the couple walking.

The actor captioned the post:

"Today's the day I get to marry, my love."

Garrett told PEOPLE:

"We've been trying to get married for a long time. So we're just excited."

The exclusive report also mentioned that the ceremony was held outdoors and attended by 160 friends and family members.

Who is Garrett Clayton's newlywed husband, Blake Knight?

Garrett Clayton's husband, Blake Knight, is reportedly a screenplay writer. He has worked on projects like This Just In! (for Spike) in 2017, Evil Touch (2019), and The World's Funniest Animals (2021).

Blake Knight is also associated with Zero Gravity Management, an entertainment firm that helps develop projects. The firm represents writers, directors, and actors and helps them score further work.

While the exact position of Blake's role is not defined, it can be speculated that since the 30-year-old does not have several writing credits, he might occupy a more managerial position at Zero Gravity.

Garrett Clayton and Blake Knight were walked down the aisle by their respective mothers. The couple also postponed their wedding afterparty and delayed their honeymoon to the Maldives and Japan by six months.

This is likely done in the wake of the Delta variant of COVID. The pair have reportedly been together for over a decade.

Blake Knight and Garrett Clayton met in 2011 when the former was an assistant aspiring to be a screenwriter. Clayton was around 20 at the time, working as a waiter at a restaurant and aspiring to be an actor.

