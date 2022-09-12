Who is Blayre Wright from Halloween Baking Championship season 8? Meet the Manheim-based wedding cake artist

Blayre Wright, owner of Manheim-based wedding cake studio Flouretta Sweet, is all set to appear in Halloween Baking Championship season 8. She along with 11 other contestants will compete to win the title and a cash prize of $25,000. The series, consisting of eight episodes, will take place in a haunted hotel and is set to premiere on September 12, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET on Food Network.

As per her LinkedIn profile, Blayre Wright is the creator of 'Whimsically Modern & Uniquely Hand-Crafted Wedding Cakes, Occasion Cakes, and Sweet Treats.' Her skills will be tested by judges including Stephanie Boswell, Carla Hall, and Zac Young. With stiff competition, the winner will not only take home the cash prize but will also earn a trip to the 10 most haunted hotels in America.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"On this season of HALLOWEEN BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP, host John Henson is the caretaker of a haunted hotel and will be welcoming the competitors to an eight-week stay, unless their baked goods fail to impress the judges, in which case they will have to "check out" and take the elevator to the mysterious 13th floor from which guests never return."

Blayre Wright has varied experiences in her culinary baking journey

Blayre started off as an intern in 2010 and then went on to become the Assistant Cake Decorator at The Flour Child Bakery the following year. During that time, she was also the Resident Assistant at The Lodges - The Culinary Institute of America, and organized events and programs, among many other duties.

She took her culinary bakery experience and worked as the Copy Editor & Contributor at La Papillote Newspaper from 2011 to 2012, where she covered several culinary events and contributed to writing columns about food. The contestant also gained experience the following year as the Bakery Supervisor at Hilton Worldwide, preparing bakery orders and deciding on dessert menus for the restaurant.

After working as a Cake Manager and Cake Decorator for the next three years, Blayre became the Assistant Pastry Chef at Tatte Bakery and Cafe from 2015 to 2016. Following her six-month experience as the Production Assistant/Retail Associate at Eclat Chocolate, she took on the role of the Lead Cake Designer at The Master's Baker from 2017 to 2018.

She was responsible for decorating 20-40 wedding cakes per weekend, including sculpted fondant designs. She also made custom cake design sketches for clients based on their guest count, wedding style, and theme, among many other aspects.

Since 2011, she has been the owner of Flouretta Sweet, which specializes in custom wedding and special occasion cakes, as well as miniature desserts. The Halloween Baking Championship describes Blayre as follows:

"Blayre is a pastry chef and is known for her Halloween-inspired wedding cakes. She owns a bakery named after her two grandmothers, Flora and Loretta and hopes to win for them."

Announcing her participation via Instagram, the baker said:

"I am BEYOND honored and so incredibly grateful to represent my hometown of Lancaster, PA and my business and my Alma Mater..I grew up watching The Food Network with my Grandmother Loretta- this moment has allowed me to fulfill a lifelong dream.⁣"

Other contestants competing in the Halloween Bakery Championship include Justin Dominguez, Marcus Brackett, Jill Davis, AJ DeDiego, Kristi Descher, Lola Forbes, Margarita Garcia, Alexey Ivanov, Zac Mercer, Maricsa Trejo and Lauren Rogers.

The Halloween Baking Championship will also be available to stream on Discovery+.

Edited by Adelle Fernandes