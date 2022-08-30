It's CompliPlated Season 1 Episode 3 on Food Network: Tabitha Brown announces schedule change

Host Tabitha Brown recently posted a video on her Instagram announcing the schedule change for her new vegan-based competition show, It's CompliPlated. As per the new development, It's CompliPlated has been abruptly pulled from its coveted primetime slot and shifted to weekday afternoons.

The precise reason for the change is still unknown. However, prior to announcing the show's new release date, Tabitha stated in an Instagram video that she will not change herself or her personality to please others. She said:

"There is not a company; there is not a network; there is not a person, place, or thing that is going to change who I am.”

She added:

“If you don’t like Tab as this Tab. If you don’t like the Tab who gives God glory. If you don’t like the vegan Tab. If you don’t like the cooking Tab, the mama Tab; if you don’t like my personality; If you don’t like everything that makes Tab, Tab, don’t work with me ’cause I’m not going to change. I’m not going to shift a little bit for your audience. I’m not going to talk a little bit different for your comfort. I’m not going to change.”

She ended the video by announcing the new release date of the show. The third episode of the show will now air on the Food Network on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 1 p.m. ET.

Host Tabitha Brown announces new release date of It's CompliPlated

It's CompliPlated debuted on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Its first two episodes aired at 10 p.m ET. However, based on the recent changes, the remaining episodes of It's CompliPlated will now be released every Tuesday.

The change comes two months after the show was announced.

At the time, Food Network chief Jane Latman described the motivational speaker as the “perfect host” due to her “energy, sense of humor, and real-life journey to becoming vegan.”

Tabitha Brown has responded to the change by remaining steadfast in her beliefs. In a candid Instagram video, she stated that if she isn't "enough" for others, "you're not for me." She said:

“I feel like you’re trying to change me or erase my personality or my culture’ and you get upset by that instead of hearing me from my heart, I also don’t want to be in business with you.”

The The 43-year-old actress then concluded the video by revealing the new release date of It’s CompliPlated on the Food Network.

What to expect in episode 3 of It's CompliPlated Season 1

In the new episode, the host will welcome four contestants to cook for two picky eaters. The synopsis of episode 3, titled Southern Comfort? Very Good!, reads:

"Two Southern girls with tricky eating preferences join Tabitha Brown and Maneet Chauhan on the judging panel to discover which of the four competing chefs has what it takes to provide a taste of the South using only plant-based ingredients."

The next episode will see Chopped judge Maneet Chauhan joining Tabitha on the judging panel.The contestant with the best meal will be crowned the show's winner and receive a $10,000 grand prize.

Tune in on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 1 p.m. ET on Food Network to watch the new episode of It's CompliPlated. The show can also be streamed on Discovery+ anytime.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal