Who is Bob Menendez married to? All about his wife and kids amid bribery scandal

Bob Menendez is trending online after his name came up in a bribery scandal. CBS News states that Bob and his wife, Nadine Menendez, were indicted by a federal grand jury based on allegations that they accepted bribes in the form of gold bars, cash, and a car to carry out some official work.

The Guardian revealed that the gifts were given by businessmen Fred Daibes and Jose Uribe. Meanwhile, the charges imposed on the duo include conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit honest service fraud, and conspiracy to commit extortion under the color of official rights.

In June 2022, federal agents conducted a search of Bob and Nadine's house, discovering cash worth $480,000 hidden in different places. The agents also recovered $70,000, which was hidden in Nadine's safe deposit box.

According to the indictment, Bob received the gifts so that he could use his influence to interrupt a criminal investigation and prosecution of Jose's relative that was ongoing under the supervision of the New Jersey attorney general's office.

Apart from Bob Menendez and Nadine Menendez, Fred and Jose are also being charged alongside Wael Hana. The five accused would be taken to court on September 27, 2023.

Bob Menendez and Nadine Menendez tied the knot during the COVID-19 pandemic

NJ states that Bob and Nadine Menendez first met at an IHOP in Union City in 2018. Nadine revealed to The New York Times that she did not know that Bob was a senator. She described Bob as an intelligent person and said that he had a great sense of humor.

The pair soon started to travel together, and during their trip to India in 2019, Bob proposed to Nadine in front of the Taj Mahal.

They tied the knot the following year, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bob and Nadine organized a small wedding ceremony with their friends and family members in attendance. Menendez later shared a Facebook post in October 2020 where he wrote:

"It has been a rough & tough many months for all of us, but I'm incredibly grateful to share this personal moment of joy…"

According to NJ, Nadine is reportedly serving as the president of a holding company called Strategic International Business Consultants. She formerly worked in the sales and marketing department at Fusion Diagnostics Laboratories.

Nadine claimed to be a resident of Beirut, Lebanon, in an interview with The Armenian Report in 2020. She later joined New York University and acquired her bachelor's and graduate degrees.

Bob Menendez is a father of two children

Bob Menendez was previously married to a teacher named Jane Jacobsen. They were together from 1976 to 2005 and had two children: Alicia Menendez and Rob Menendez.

Alicia is known for her appearances on news channels like CNN, Fox News, and more. She has hosted shows like American Voices and Power Play. She has also been the guest anchor of various other shows like All In and 11th Hour. Alicia exchanged vows with Carlos Prio Odio in 2015, and they have two children.

Rob is a politician like his father and serves as a member of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. He has previously worked for companies like Lowenstein Sandler LLP. He has been married to Alex Banfich Menendez since 2017 and is the father of two kids.