Who is Bobbi Althoff married to? Drake trolls TikTok star over skipping her child's birthday to interview him

TikTok personality Bobbi Althoff was trolled by Canadian rapper Drake after she revealed that she missed her child's first birthday to interview him. On July 21, the 25-year-old social media personality took to her YouTube channel to share an interview with the 36-year-old singer where he discussed his net worth, marriage plans, and other personal details.

At one point in their 55-minute interview, the Nice for What singer asks Althoff to ask a couple of more questions. To this, the podcaster reveals that she missed her daughter's first birthday to interview him. A seemingly disappointed Drake then replied:

“You missed your daughter’s first birthday for this. Dark. Dark. A regret that you’ll never be able to undo. Horrible parenting.”

When Bobbi Althoff, who is married to Cory Althoff, asked where his son, Adonis, was, the singer replied with a smile and said:

"Somewhere safe, and it’s not his birthday."

Brief background on Bobbi Althoff

Born on July 31, 1997, Bobbi Althoff is a native of California. According to the news outlet Legit, while her nationality is American, she has mixed ethnicity. The 25-year-old personality rose to fame on TikTok, where she has a massive following of 4 million followers.

She got this massive following on her social media handles by creating humorous videos that included lip-syncs, fashion videos, maternity wear tips, beauty tutorials, etc.

She launched her show, The Really Good Podcast in June 2023, after describing herself as an “aspiring podcaster” on her TikTok bio.

On the show, Bobbi Althoff's first guest was comedian Rick Glassman, where the duo conducted a to-and-fro at a normal table. The podcaster showed her awkward interviewing style.

Her other guests were rapper Armani White and YouTuber Funny Marco.

A footage from her interview with Armani made rounds on the internet where she revealed that her favorite movie is The Little Mermaid, and the singer asks the one with the White people or Black people. To this, she responded:

“I don’t know what the right answer is to that.”

On the personal front, she tied the knot with author and programmer Cory Althoff, after he popped the big question to her on October 11, 2019. He is best known for publishing books like The Self-Taught Programmer (2017) and The Self-Taught Computer Scientist (2021). Most of her videos feature her husband and daughters.

The duo share two daughters together. Bobbi Althoff revealed the news of her first pregnancy in December 2019. As per Legit, she revealed that she wanted to have a boy but ended up with a girl, and decided to name her Richard.

The duo welcomed their second daughter in June 2022 and named her Hagrid after letting their firstborn choose the baby's name.