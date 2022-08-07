Who is Armani White? Philly rapper opens up about viral 'Billie Eilish' TikTok song

TikTok creator and emcee Armani White has scored a deal with hip-hop music publication house Def Jam Records. The singer became famous this summer for his song Billie Eilish, dedicated to the grammy winning singer.

White says that the song is essentially about Billie Eilish’s style and the music she creates.

Def Jam Records has also worked with some of the most successful names like Jay-Z, Nas, and Kanye West.

Armani White feels his music is similar to Billie Eilish

The 25-year-old musician from Philly has listeners nodding to his song, which has garnered over 80 million views on TikTok. White has recreated iconic scenes from many of Eilish's songs.

He says that he tries to portray the same kind of feeling as Eilish does in her song. They explained the similarity by saying:

"I mean, honestly, I think Billie Eilish’s style is what the song’s about, but it’s also the character that Billie Eilish’s music portrays. I feel like it’s kind of identical to what I like to portray in my music."

While talking about his collaboration with Def Jam Records, Armani White shared that he feels "blessed" to have people that believe in him. He said:

"It’s a blessing to deal with people who just believe in me and people who understand the culture. They understand who I am, and who I’m trying to be, so I think that’s super important."

He continued by saying:

"And especially doing it with a really prestigious label like Def Jam. I mean, Def Jam has obviously just built up some of, like, the biggest names in hip-hop from the beginning."

The rapper shares When the Party’s Over as his favorite album by Eilish and revealed that she approves of his song about her.

His song was also shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady. Brady posted the viral song on his Instagram account stories.

The Philly rapper claims that he will continue to create music dedicated to other celebrities. One of his most recent singles, Diamond Dallas, was inspired by Diamond Dallas Page, a retired professional wrestler who was also a wrestler in WWE.

More information on Armani White

Armani White is a 25-year-old West Philadelphia-based rapper who has been writing songs since the age of eight. The singer said that an early domestic violence episode between his parents was the turning point in his life.

He said that his parents ignored his screams during the fight, asking them to stop, so he now channels his anger towards creating music.

The singer and songwriter said he was inspired by B.O.B's mixtape B.O.B. vs. Bobby Ray and some songs from Kanye West.

His 2015 song, Stick Up, earned him sufficient fame, putting him on the map in the music industry. He was even featured as MTV Wrap Up’s “Artist to Watch in 2015."

He later worked with Big Sean, GoldLink, and Big K.R.I.T. to create more music but took a two-year break from music after his father's passing.

After that, he released a song called Casablanco and Public School in 2017. Public School was inspired by his dad and the life he led.

The singer released two singles in 2018 and 2019. Most of his music can be found on his YouTube account, with over 57k followers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far