"They got that on Wish": Billie Eilish wax figure leaves internet horrified

The Hollywood Wax Museum recently unveiled a wax figure of pop singer Billie Eilish, which left many fans perplexed. Followers have since taken to social media stating that the museum's rendition of the Grammy-winner looks nothing like her. Some also commented that the art piece looks much older than she is in reality.

The wax figure for the singer was seen sporting blonde bangs covering her forehead. She was dressed in loose clothing with 'BB' on either side of her shoulder. The singer was wearing lace gloves with her name on it and was showing off her pink nails.

This is not the first time the pop sensation has had a wax figure of herself created. In 2020, the Barcelona Wax Museum released their version of Billie Eilish, which also left many fans mocking the statue.

How netizens reacted to Billie Eilish’s wax statue

At the time of writing this article, the Bad Guy singer had not yet commented on the latest statue. However, several fans took to the internet, opining on the same. Many stated that Eilish looked like a 50-year-old. Some stated that her lips looked strange while others commented that she looked like other celebrities.

A few comments about the wax figure read:

On June 24, the singer started off her Glastonbury Festival set on a somber note. Eilish used her stage to protest against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade, a landmark case that gave women the right to abortion. While making history for being the youngest performer to ever headline the festival, Eilish used her platform to express rage against the ruling:

“Today is a really, really dark day for women in the US. I'm just going to say that, because I can't bear to think about it any longer.”

The performer then went on to sing Your Power, a song about older women exerting power over women who are affected by their ruling.

Eilish was not the only one to use the Glastonbury stage to protest against the Supreme Court’s ruling. Singer Olivia Rodrigo dedicated her song F**k You to the Supreme Court.

Performer Phoebe Bridgers also raged against the overturn in front of the crowd:

“Like all these irrelevant old motherf**kers trying to tell us what to do with our f**king bodies. Are there any Americans here? Who wants to say f**k the Supreme Court?”

Billie Eilish refers to Roe v Wade in unreleased song

On June 7, the youngster performed her unreleased song TV to the AO Arena audience in Manchester. Not only did she refer to the abortion law being overturned but also sang about Johnny Depp’s sensationalized trial against his ex-wife and actress Amber Heard. She sang:

“The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial, while they’re overturning Roe v Wade.”

During an interview with NME, the singer also expressed confusion over why the internet was speaking about the well-documented trial case instead of Roe v Wade. Netizens were left divided over her statement, with many going on to say that people could care about women’s rights and domestic abuse at the same time.

