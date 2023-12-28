Who was Bobby Rivers? Tributes pour in as acclaimed film critic and Food Network host dies aged 70

Bobby Rivers, who gained recognition as the host of the show, Top 5 on Food Network, recently passed away on December 26, 2023, at the age of 70. Bobby's cause of death was not revealed, although he was diagnosed with lung cancer before his demise and had a few strokes, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Bobby's death was revealed by his sister Betsy Rivers in a Facebook post, which has now been deleted. Turner Classic Movies (TCM) paid tribute to Rivers on X (formerly Twitter) by sharing a photo and writing:

"An enthusiastic and knowledgeable film fan at heart, we will miss him sharing his love of the classics with the #TCMParty community and his thoughtful essays on his blog."

Rivers gained recognition over the years for hosting multiple shows like More, Watch Bobby Rivers, and Bedroom Buddies.

Bobby Rivers became popular as the host of various shows throughout his career

All American Speakers reported that Bobby Rivers was known for his knowledge related to the most popular films. His comedy timing was praised by the public, and he became a well-known face among when he joined VH1 in 1987.

He then joined Watch Bobby Rivers as the host and a lot of famous faces from the entertainment industry appeared on the show, including Paul McCartney, Meryl Streep, Tina, Runer, and more. He exited VH1 in 1990 and joined Weekend Today as an entertainment reporter, which aired on WNBC.

During his appearance on Rene Syler's Good Enough Mother in 2012, he revealed that he was raised in South Central LA during the 60s. He said that he emerged as the winner in a show titled The Movie Game and decided to pursue a career in broadcasting due to his love for films. He addressed the struggles he had to overcome after shifting to New York in 1985.

"I had to save my mom from foreclosure mess. I assumed her mortgage. This altered my own career plans and finances. She never did work again. In fact, she was offered work and turned it down."

Bobby also appeared in various humor segments on Good Day New York from 1995, and by 1998, he became one of the most popular local faces on television. He was also an entertainment reporter for Good Day New York and an entertainment editor on the ABC special Lifetime Live.

Rivers was the host of many public events and gave his critical analysis of different films for WISN-TV and a show titled PM Magazine. Between 2002 and 2004, he served as the host of another show, Top 5, which aired on Food Network.

Fans of Bobby Rivers expressed their grief on social media platforms

Bobby Rivers was a well-known personality on television, and this helped him accumulate a huge fanbase. Social media platforms were therefore flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise.

Journalist Gino Salomone wrote on Facebook that Bobby was like his mentor who taught him a lot about research. As mentioned earlier, Bobby's cause of death remains unknown and he is survived by his brother Tony.