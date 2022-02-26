Who is Brad Abramenko? Meet the actor who plays Superman's body double in the Peacemaker finale

The Peacemaker's season finale aired this week on HBO Max and featured a surprise visit from some of the heroes of The Justice League. Superman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, and Aquaman all showed up to help after John Cena and the gang defeated "the cow" and stopped the butterflies.

While Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller did appear in the episode, body doubles were used to replace Gal Gadot and Henry Cavill. Fans got a behind-the-scenes look at Wonder Woman this week, and now Brad Abramenko, who plays Superman, is showing off his own bts photograph.

Who was the body double for Super Man in Peacemaker season one finale?

Following his debut in the Season 1 finale of the HBO Max show, Brad hopes to make more cameos as part of the DC Extended Universe's version of Man of Steel.

Abramenko created the #MySuperman hashtag on Instagram as a method for his admirers to demonstrate their support for his version of the legendary superhero. He wrote alongside a video of himself in the Superman costume:

"Should I be returning for Season 2 of Peacemaker?"

Abramenko also explained that he was not attempting to replace Henry Cavill as Superman and was only expressing the feelings of his fans. In fact, he hopes Cavill will reprise his role in the future.

Brad Abramenko has also made guest appearances on other DC shows such as Batwoman and The Flash.

Abramenko isn't the first Superman body double in the DCEU. In the 2019 picture Shazam!, Ryan Handley wore Cavill's suit from the neck down to play the Man of Steel.

All the other body doubles for the Justice League heroes in the season finale

Kimberley von Ilberg was the second body-double. She played the Princess of Themyscira in the finale. She recently posted a bts photo, adorned in the prestigious armor of Wonder Woman, on Instagram.

Matt Turner was cast as Ben Affleck's Batman body-double, yet the Dark Knight and Cyborg (played by Ray Fisher) were deleted from the climax of the last episode.

DC Extended Universe @TheDCEU Batman and Cyborg were supposed to appear in the #Peacemaker finale, but was cut in the final edit. Batman and Cyborg were supposed to appear in the #Peacemaker finale, but was cut in the final edit. https://t.co/JHZcX6kewP

James Gunn, the creator of the series, explained why these people were left out of the finale:

"You know, I don't know what I can -- there are reasons for it, but I'm actually uncertain whether I can say what those reasons are. It might have to do with future stuff."

All eight episodes of Season 1 of Peacemaker are currently available on HBO Max. The show has also been renewed for a second season.

