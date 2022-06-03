Who was Brad Johnson? Former 'Marlboro Man' dies aged 62

Actor Brad Johnson passed away back on February 18, 2022, at the age of 62. He mostly gained recognition for his appearance in the Steven Spielberg romantic drama, Always, alongside Holly Hunter and Richard Dreyfuss.

Johnson’s representative Linda McAlister stated that he died from Covid-19 complications in Fort Worth, Texas. His family issued a statement and said:

“Although he was taken too early, he lived life to the fullest and taught his children to do the same. Brad greatly enjoyed improving and enhancing land, in a way that maintained and respected its natural beauty. He always felt most at home outdoors, and his passion for the land made that evident. As much as he loved cowboying, hunting and land, Brad loved nothing more than his family.”

Everything known about Brad Johnson

Born on October 24, 1959, in Tucson, Arizona, Brad William Johnson did everything from shoeing horses to repossessing cars to serving as a hunting and fishing guide. He joined the Pro Rodeo circuit in 1984 and was spotted wrestling steers in Wyoming by a casting director searching for cowboys to use as extras in a beer commercial.

He became famous as the Marlboro Man for three years and was featured in many Calvin Klein print ads and other commercials. He suffered a knee injury that affected his rodeo career as he headed toward Hollywood.

Brad Johnson attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures'/Revolution Studios' film "Hollywood Homicide" at the Mann Village theater (Image via Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Johnson made his debut in the low-budget biker film, The Nam Angels, in 1989. He was then cast as Ted Baker, Holly Hunter’s love interest in Steven Spielberg’s romantic fantasy drama film, Always. It received positive reviews from critics and was moderately successful at the box office.

Brad Johnson played the role of a bombardier in Flight of the Intruder in 1991 and appeared in the 1997 TNT miniseries, Rough Riders. He portrayed Rayford Steele in three Left Behind movies and played a recurring role as pediatrician Dominick O’Malley on Fox’s Melrose Place.

He was seen as Maj. Matthew Quentin Shepherd in the adventure series Soldier of Fortune, Inc. He played the lead role in the 1993 miniseries Ned Blessing: The Story of My Life and Times and reprised his role in Lone Justice 2 in 1995 and Lone Justice: Showdown at Plum Creek in 1996.

Johnson was chosen for a role in Treasure Valley in 2021. It was a Western movie set in Idaho, but none of his scenes were filmed following the death of actor and writer Jay Pickett, who passed away during the film’s production in July 2021.

Johnson built a hunting lodge in New Mexico and restored Winchester Model 1886 rifles as a hobby. He lived in the Colorado mountains for some time before shifting to North Texas, where he reportedly sold ranch real estate.

Brad is survived by his wife of 35 years, Laurie, and their children – Shane, Bellamy, Rachel, Eliana, Eden, Rebekah, Annabeth, and William.

