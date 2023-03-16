Who is Brandi Chun from Dance 100? Hawaii native went on a dance tour with Derek Hough

The premiere of Netflix's new show Dance 100 will take place on Friday, March 17, 2023, at 2 am PT. The show will feature eight different dancers competing head-to-head, with fitness instructor Ally Love hosting the competition.

Brandi Chun, a choreographer, is also set to be one of the contestants in Dance 100.

From being a teacher at the Millennium Dance Complex in Hawaii to now competing in a prestigious Netflix dance competition, Chun has come a long way. In addition to her accomplishments, she has made a name for herself in the dance industry through Cirque Du Soleil's "Michael Jackson ONE," the "Move Beyond" tour with Julianne and Derek Hough, and Disney Jr. Tour.

Meet Brandi Chun, the choreographer participating in the Netflix dance reality series Dance 100

Brandi Chun joined 24-7 Danceforce Studios at the age of 3 to begin her dancing career. She trained at the studio until she was 18 years old. Upon completing high school, she decided to make her dream a reality and moved to Los Angeles. Having a passion for dance, she wanted to pursue a professional career in the field.

Throughout her career, she has choreographed for companies such as Nissan, WeWork, and Rodan + Fields. Additionally, she appeared in a Bank of Hawaii commercial that was released locally during the Super Bowl.

On Friday, March 17, viewers will be able to witness Brandi Chun perform some of her best moves on the upcoming dance reality show.

She shared her excitement on social media in an Instagram post in which she mentioned:

“Cheeeee so excited to announce that Dance 100 is finally dropping on Netflix March 17th! I’m so happy I got to experience this with 7 amazing humans and choreographers! Can’t wait to share this journey with you all!"

Other contestants joining Brandi Chun on the show include Keenan Cooks, Rudy Garcia, Rex Kline, Akira Armstrong, Celine Edmondson, Max Pham, and Janick Arseneau.

What to expect from Dance 100?

The dancers that are going to be on the show have worked with celebrities such as Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, Lizzo, Cardi B, Missy Elliot, and Kelly Clarkson.

Based on the performances, the dancers will determine the fate of the choreographer in the show, and with each episode, the number of dancers will grow. The competition will continue until all 100 dancers showcase a dance performance, and the winner will be awarded $100,000 and crowned the season's winner.

The official press release of the show describes the show as follows:

"There can be 100 dancers in a room … but it’ll take every last one of them to decide who’ll be the next superstar choreographer. Every move matters in the competition series Dance 100, launching on March 17. Eight incredibly talented choreographers –– who believe they have what it takes to become one of the greats –– will go head-to-head in a high-stakes dance battle."

Aside from this, it also mentions:

"With host and famed Peloton instructor Ally Love overseeing the competition, the contestants must create astonishing and increasingly complex numbers featuring 100 of the world’s best dancers, known as the Dance 100. The twist? The dancers not only perform, but also decide the fate of the choreographers."

You can watch Dance 100 on Netflix starting March 17, 2023.

