Who is Brandon Kieffer on 'The Bachelorette'? Meet the southern gentleman with trippy Christmas photos

Hit dating series The Bachelorette will be back on ABC on October 19th. Season 18 will be led by Michelle Young, who will date thirty bachelors before narrowing down on her perfect partner.

Michelle gained popularity in Matt James' season of The Bachelor. Young is positive about finding her prince charming on the show.

All set to impress her, Brandon K. is one of The Bachelorette contestants who has come to the city of Indian Wells in hopes of finding his perfect match.

Who is Brandon Kieffer on The Bachelorette?

Hailing from Austin, Texas, Brandon is a decorous Southern gentleman. He is looking for a partner that is playful and passionate, someone who can make everyday special. For 29-year-old brand manager Keiffer, love should be simple yet memorable.

Brandon believes that the connection between soulmates is effortless with crystal clear chemistry, with a blend of fun and love.

Keiffer loves social work and wants to make a real social impact for his community. He hopes to be blessed with a partner with similar social intentions.

Brandon K. will know if he's found the one when being with the woman makes him want the night to never end.

Brandon absolutely loves the Cha-Cha Slide. Kieffer's dream is to deliver someone an oversized check for a life altering amount of money. Trippy photoshoots complete his Christmas celebrations and Brandon is also someone who never flies without travel insurance.

About 'The Bachelorette' Season 18

Since ABC released the trailer for the 18th season of The Bachelorette, fans have been beyond excited for the upcoming show. Michelle Young explains her dream partner as someone who can be trusted blindly.

“I’m looking for my soulmate, my best friend, someone who is going to change the world with me.” - Michelle Young

This season's contestant panel is packed with wit, grit and charm. They include Alec, Brandon J, Brandon K, Bryan, Casey, Chris G, Chris S, Clayton, Daniel, Edward, Garett, Jack, Jamie, Joe, JoMarri, Leroy, LT, Martin, Mollique, Nayte, Olu, Pardeep, Peter, PJ, Rick, Rodney, Romeo, Ryan, Spencer and Will.

The Bachelorette Season 18 premieres Tuesday, October 19, at 8.00 pm (ET) on ABC.

