Who is Leroy Arthur on 'The Bachelorette'? Ghanaian bioengineer says he "dates with intention"

The Bachelorette Season 18 is set to premiere Tuesday on ABC. Fans are eagerly waiting to see who will be the lucky guy this time.

The heartthrob of the upcoming season of The Bachelorette is Michelle Young, who appeared on Matt James’ The Bachelor. She will be seen going on dates with the thirty charming men and deciding which of them will be her one true love.

An interesting contestant on this season of The Bachelorette is the full package, Leroy Arthur. Read on to learn more about him.

Who is Leroy Arthur on The Bachelorette?

Leroy, a Biomedical PhD, is a perfect blend of a true academic, fashion police and one that loves to have a good time.

Dallas-based Arthur was born in Italy to parents who had migrated to Ghana. The family then moved to the U.S. in pursuit of the American dream.

Leroy has worked hard in his educational career and now wants someone to share a beautiful future with. Arthur is proud of his African roots and wants a life partner who lets him be his most authentic self.

Leroy really enjoys go-karting. He does not like the idea of gambling. Arthur is a huge fan of breakfast in bed.

The 27-year-old loves brunches, but nothing he loves more than holding hands with his lady love. He claims to date with intention. Leroy's purpose on The Bachelorette is to win over Michelle and start their new journey of life.

About The Bachelorette Season 18

Michelle Young dates thirty fine men this season to potentially find her soulmate. The eligible bachelors arrive in Indian Wells in order to woo Young. For those unfamiliar with the show's concept, The Bachelorette is about:

“A single bachelorette dates multiple men over several weeks, narrowing them down to hopefully find her true love.”

Last season, Blake Moynes proposed to Katie Thurston in the show finale. The trailer has fans impatient. While Young will be seen going on dates with the contestants, many drama and trust issues will unfold, being the heart of some episodes.

The premiere of The Bachelorette Season 18 will be aired on Tuesday, October 19, at 8.00 PM Eastern Time (ET) on ABC.

