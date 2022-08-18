Who was Brian Kozera? Norristown police officer and Ironman Triathlon contestant dies at 44

Brian Kozera, an Ironman triathlon athlete and veteran police officer, recently passed away at the age of 44. The 16-year veteran of the Norristown Police Department died in a tragic bicycle accident over the weekend.

The bicycle crash took place on August 14 as he struck a car while biking in Caernarvon Township, PA. According to TMZ, Brian went through a stop sign and hit the passenger side of the pickup.

He was reportedly thrown off his bike and got caught in the rear wheel of the car. While he was taken to a nearby hospital, he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Brian Koreza was a cancer survivor

Brian Kozera was a veteran police officer, athlete, husband, father, and cancer survivor who was training in Lancaster County for the Ironman World Championship. The championship is organized by the World Triathlon Corporation, which holds long-distance triathlon races globally.

Kozera won his battle against Hodgkins Lymphoma - a type of cancer that affects the lymphatic system - in 2015. He owns an Ironman fundraising blog that aims to collect money for advanced cancer research. In a blog post, Kozera detailed his journey combatting cancer. He mentioned:

"My cancer journey began in April 2014, while training for a local triathlon... A hernia landed me in my local hospital, where I learned my life was about to change forever. My surgeon detected a suspicious lymph node which was eventually diagnosed as a rare cancer, called Lymphocyte Depleted Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. To say we were shocked would be an understatement."

When he beat cancer in 2015, his battle with the disease motivated him to become an Ironman athlete. He mentioned how he worked hard on becoming an athlete after his recovery. Kozera wrote:

"The next step came in April 2016, when I traveled to New Orleans and finished a grueling half-Ironman in windy conditions. On June 26, 2016, just 418 days post-transplant, I traveled to Austria to compete in the 140.6 mile Ironman. I wasn't just surviving, I was thriving."

Dean Tucker @mysmartsleep

Brian was a husband and father to three beautiful daughters My friend and coach Brian Kozera died in a cycling accident on Saturday. This past Saturday my AP Racing teammate Brian Kozera was struck and killed while doing what he loved, riding his bike training for @IRONMANWorlds

Brian Kozera was also proud of his job as a police officer. In the same blog post, he lauded himself for being able to return as a full-time police officer after surviving cancer.

Taking to Twitter, the department where Brian worked, the Norristown Police Department expressed grief over his sudden demise. They noted:

"Today we received tragic news that one of our own, 16-year veteran Cpl. Brian Kozera, has passed away from injuries during an off duty accident. Praying for his family and friends during this difficult time."

Norristown Police @Norristownpd 🖤 Today we recieved tragic news that one of our own, 16 year veteran Cpl. Brian Kozera, has passed away from injuries during an off duty accident. Praying for his family and friends during this difficult time 🖤

More on Brian Kozera's family

Brian Kozera, being a family man, also loved spending time with his wife Kristin and their daughters. In his blog, he also noted that he was able to introduce his three daughters, Paige, Josie, and Avery, to the joys of outdoor sports after recovering from cancer.

Hailing his daughter Avery, who was diagnosed with a rare disease, CDKL5 deficiency disorder, he said that her "determination" helped him achieve his dreams. Brian penned:

"Witnessing Avery’s determination allowed me to follow my dreams. I became a USAT certified coach and completed five full distance Ironman competitions, including three in one year – Lake Placid, NY, Chattanooga, TN and Cozumel, Mexico – earning me a Silver All World Athlete award."

Brian Kozera was scheduled to complete three more championship events before competing in the final event.

