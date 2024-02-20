Who is Bridgit Mendler married to? All about her husband as the former Disney star announces becoming a mom

Famous actress, singer, songwriter, and businesswoman Bridgit Mendler recently announced her entry into motherhood via a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Mendler is a former Disney star known for her roles in Wizards of Waverly Place, Good Luck Charlie, and more. Besides acting, the star is also a singer and songwriter, making her music debut in 2011. She is also the CEO and co-founder of Northwood Space, a satellite data startup, alongside her husband.

On February 20, 2024, Bridgit Mendler took to X/Twitter and revealed that she had adopted a boy in late 2022. Here's what she wrote.

"The other news I wanted to share is I’m a mama to a sweet 4yo boy. Started fostering in 2021, adopted near Christmas of 2022. I’m so lucky – being a parent is the biggest gift and most defining experience there is that’s my news for now folks [yellow heart emoji].”

So far, the heartwarming post has earned over 2.4 million views on the social media platform, with many congratulating Brigit Mendler for her new personal venture. The caption came along with a beach picture of the kid along with either of his parents.

For those unaware, the former Disney star is married to Griffin Cleverly.

Everything you need to know about Bridgit Mendler's personal life

On October 17, 2019, Brigit Mendler announced via Instagram that she tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Griffin Cleverly in an intimate beach wedding ceremony in the presence of close friends and family.

Sharing their picture from a beach in wedding attires, holding each other, and smiling, Bridgit Mendler wrote on Instagram back then how she was "still riding the high of the weekend" and thanked everyone "for the abundance of love" they showered on her and her newly wedded husband.

The Wizards of Waverly Palace star also announced her excitement for the "new chapter." Later the next month, she also told Extra that her wedding was "magical."

"There was a great sunset and there was actually even this dude who built a sandcastle behind us while we were getting married — in his board shorts, constructing this beautiful, amazing sandcastle. While we are doing our vows, I could just see him in my eye line," Mendler fondly reminisced.

Around the same time, Griffin Cleverly also posted a heartwarming post sharing the news of their big day via Instagram.

"Got to marry my wild love this weekend. Looking forward to a life of learning, exploring, and love with this one! Glad for all the wonderful family and friends who were able to be a part of it. Won't forget the warmth, kindness, and help of those all around us. Here's to our new family!!" he wrote.

Mendler and Cleverly got married only six months after their engagement in April 2019. However, as per People, the couple have been dating since 2017. During their engagement announcement, Bridgit Mendler called her would-be husband "a deep thinker, a steadfast companion, a cheerleader, a challenger, and the biggest goof."

According to Eleven Magazine, Griffin Cleverly is a 33-year-old millionaire and less than a year older than his celebrity wife. He is an Aerospace and Mechanical engineer by profession and has worked for tech firms such as Lockheed Martin and MITRE.

A native of Reston, Virginia, Cleverly attended the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical engineering in 2014. Later, he earned his Master's degree in Electrical and Computer engineering from John Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering, as per Legit. He was also a researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as reported by Eleven Magazine.

Notably, the space satellite and communications startup founded by Bridgit Mendler in October 2023 and announced recently is a joint venture with her husband.

The company is called Northwood Space and is based in El Segundo, California, per CNBC. While Mendler is the CEO, Cleverly is the firm's Chief Technology Officer. Their co-founder, Shaurya Luthra, is the head of software.

Before her relationship with Griffin Cleverly, Bridgit Mendler dated her Good Luck Charlie co-star Shane Harper. The latter first confirmed the news during his March 2012 interview with Officially the Hottest.

Later, in September of that year, Bridgit Mendler also confirmed the news to Cambio. The romance lasted from May 2011 to November 2015.