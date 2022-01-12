Who is Brock Powell? All about Camryn Grimes' fiance as couple get engaged 

American actress Camryn Grimes is hitched to her longtime boyfriend.

On January 10, the 32-year-old actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures with her boyfriend Brock Foster Powell announcing that the pair is engaged.

In the first photograph, Grimes and Powell can be seen holding hands as the camera focuses in on their hands. The second picture showcases collectables synonymous with the Disney picture Up with movie quotes written on two little blackboards.

Minutes after updating about her massive life event, fans and admirers of Grimes and Powell showered the couple with blessings and congrats.

Actress Hunter King wrote:

"Congratulations!!! So so happy for you both!❤️ you deserve all the happiness!"

Daytime Emmy Award nominee Sasha Calle said:

"Congratulations, my girl. I love you so much and I’m so so happy for you both. Sending you the biggest squeeze you could ever possibly imagine!"

Jason Thompson commented:

"Fantastic. Congratulations to you both."

Camryn Grimes and Brock Powell were together for two years before getting engaged to each other.

Who is Camryn Grimes fiance Brock Powell?

Born in 1990, Brock Powell is a voiceover actor who has been working in the industry for a very long time now.

The 32-year-old started his career by voicing for the role of Vela Tsubaki in the anime series Seinto Seiya: The Lost Canvas.

He then went on to provide voices for several short films and video games like Pomp and Circumstances, Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood, When Kings Battle, Work Sucks!, The Last of Us: Part II, The Clown, Grimms Notes, Genshin Impact, etc.

As per his IMDb profile, Powell also has several television series voiceovers credited to him. These include FactProvers, College Humor Originals, Comics N Cocktails, Chapters of Horror, TMI Hollywood, 13 Stories TV Originals, The Blubburbs, etc.

The actor’s most recent work includes the television series Mickey Mouse Funhouse, Mickey and the Roadster Racers, Edens Zero, Re: Zero kara hajimeru isekai seikatsu and Baymax Dreams.

On the personal front, Camryn Grimes and Brock Powell started dating in 2020 and have been vocal about their relationship on social media accounts.

