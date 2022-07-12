Who built the Georgia Guidestones? Time capsule claim debunked

The bombing of the Georgia Guidestones left many netizens interested in the history of the monument. The monumental structure, also known as the American Stonehenge, was built in 1980 by a group of believers of God, led by one Robert C. Christian. Since its destruction, internet users have done their best to understand the inscriptions written on it in eight different languages.

Among the many findings, investigators found phrases that claimed that a time capsule was buried under the guidestones. The granite slab hinted that a time capsule was buried underneath the attraction. However, incomplete sentences made it difficult to decipher if a time capsule was indeed buried there or how it could be opened.

One of these phrases read on the Georgia Guidestones read:

“Placed six feet below this spot on.”

Meanwhile, another phrase read:

“To be opened on.”

Chris Kubas, the Executive Vice president of Elberton Granite Associates, claimed that a granite marker informed him of a time capsule buried under the Georgia Guidestones. The marker alleged that it was placed on the site in 1982, just two years after the granite guidestones were placed on the site located in Atlanta.

After hearing the rumors for a long time and the recent destruction of the attraction, the Elbert County Road Department crew dug six feet in hopes of finding the time capsule. However, nothing was found. FOX claimed that all they found was more dirt.

Rumors of a time capsule buried underneath the Georgia Guidestones can now be put to rest as it has been discovered that it never existed in reality.

Who built the Georgia Guidestones?

The origin story of the stones dates back to 1979, when the president of the Elbert Granite Finishing Company, Joe Fendley was approached “by a neatly dressed man” who is believed to be Robert C. Christian. He expressed interest in creating the monument on behalf of “a small group of loyal Americans who believe in God.”

However, the name Robert C. Christian is believed to be a pseudonym. Sources claim that he told Fendley that he wished to remain anonymous.

After Christian’s meeting with Fendley, where he claimed that his group had been planning on building the monument for almost two decades, he visited the Granite City Bank to obtain a loan for the project.

Lucas 🧡 @LucasOfSunshine The Georgia Guidestones, a time capsule that Wikipedia calls “The American Stonehenge”, was blown up this morning after Republican candidate Kandiss Taylor called it “satanic” The Georgia Guidestones, a time capsule that Wikipedia calls “The American Stonehenge”, was blown up this morning after Republican candidate Kandiss Taylor called it “satanic” https://t.co/pIkaHxsfww

While in the bank, Christian met Wyatt C. Martin. He told the man about his plans to build the monument and also told Martin that his name was a pseudonym which he chose because of his Christian beliefs. After making Martin promise that he would not reveal Christian’s real name to anyone, he told Martin his real name and other personal information so that Christian and his group could get properly verified for the project to begin.

Until his death late last year, Martin remained the only person who knew the real name of the person responsible for the creation of Georgia Guidestones.

Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 @RonFilipkowski The Georgia Guidestones being demolished today after someone blew part of them up last night is like the QAnon Super Bowl. They haven’t been this excited since JFK Jr was spotted at an Elvis concert. The Georgia Guidestones being demolished today after someone blew part of them up last night is like the QAnon Super Bowl. They haven’t been this excited since JFK Jr was spotted at an Elvis concert. https://t.co/56sa4JfFmW

The making of the Georgia Guidestones was then initiated. FOX claimed that the project cost them more than $100,000 at that time. The monument was unveiled to over 300 visitors by Georgia Congressman Douglas Barnard in March 1980.

The sponsors of the guidestones made a statement at the unveiling that said:

“In order to avoid debate, we the sponsors of the Georgia Guidestones, have a simple message for human beings, now and for the future. We believe our precepts are sound, and they must stand on their own merits.”

Christian transferred the deed of the structure to Elbert County, who went on to maintain it until its dismantling on July 6, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far