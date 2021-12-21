Who was Bunny B? Lafayette rapper of Da Entourage dies at 50

Bunny B. Bunny, a founding member of Da Entourage, died recently at the age of 50 following a battle with a longtime illness. He mentioned the same in a video he shared on Facebook.

Bunny spoke to his fans from the hospital bed on December 16 through Facebook and said he entered Hospice care. He disclosed that his condition was deteriorating as he was suffering from a kidney-related illness, and according to the doctors, he did not have much time to live.

The artist said that he was satisfied with everything he achieved in his life, and his 2003 hit, Bunny Hop, will always be remembered by his fans. Bunny also thanked local DJs and artists like DJ Thrill, Cupid and others.

Everything to know about Bunny B

Also known as Paul Brown, Bunny B was mainly known for bringing public attention to South Louisiana and Lafayette’s hip-hop sound, dance styles, and rhythms. He bought several opportunities for Louisiana artists.

Bunny B was a member of Da Entourage (Image via kelumanurada/YouTube)

Cupid also called Bunny B a 337 legend while paying tribute to him on Facebook. Bunny was from Lafayette and completed his graduation from Acadiana High School.

Bunny became an artist following the hardships he faced in his life since he came from a life of poverty and streets, and music was the solution for him.

Bunny’s music group Da Entourage included him and his friends, Toemas and Alley Cat. The group became famous following the release of their second album.

Da Entourage released their first album, Entourage Vol. 1, in 2001. After their second album became a hit, they were signed by Universal Music in 2003 and re-released the second volume of Entourage.

Since Bunny did not have a Wikipedia page, detailed information related to his family and career is yet to be revealed.

Twitter users pay tribute to Bunny B

Bunny's name became familiar among the people following the success of Da Entourage in the music industry. Fans and popular personalities paid tribute to the well-known artist on Twitter while the news of his death went viral on the internet.

Details of Bunny’s personal life remain unknown, and it has not been revealed if he was married or dating someone.

