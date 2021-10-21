Who is Candice Reed? John W North High School teacher sparks backlash over Native American viral dance video

Candice Reed, a school teacher from John W North High School in California, has landed in hot water after imitating a Native American dance in class. The viral video was released by one of her students and left several social media users disappointed.

In the video, the educator can be seen wearing Native American headgear made out of paper and feathers. Throughout the footage, she can be seen performing the traditional Tomahawk Chop dance in front of her students. She was also seen jumping around the classroom and dancing atop a table towards the end of the video.

As the video made the rounds online, the woman’s action was dubbed as racially inappropriate. Several people mentioned that she attempted to mock indigenous culture with her enactment, especially in presence of indigenous students in her class.

Everything to know about Candice Reed

Candice Reed, aka Candace, is reportedly a math teacher at John W North High School in Riverside, California. The professor recently made news for appearing in a viral video where she was seen performing a Native American dance.

The California-based teacher allegedly used the dance moves as a device to teach her students SOH-CAH-TOA (the acronym for sine, cos, and tan angles in trigonometry). However, her behavior was immediately denounced by the online community for being racially offensive.

Instagram user Akalei Brown shared the video on the platform that was initially posted by an anonymous Native American student from the class. The student reportedly mentioned that he felt the teacher attempted to mock his culture with her dance moves:

"After several minutes of the teacher war hooping & tomahawk chopping the student began filming because he felt that violence was being committed against him and he had the right to record."

It is not known if Candice Reed is a permanent or guest faculty at John W North High School. No information about the teacher has been made available at the school’s official website but her name is reportedly mentioned in the directory.

Twitter reacts to Candice Reed’s viral dance video

Twitter calls out teacher Candice Reed over viral video (Image for representation) (Image via Getty Images)

High school teacher Candice Reed’s Native American dance video has caused massive online outrage. Several people called out the educator for disrespecting Native American culture and mocking their tradition.

Netizens also took to Twitter to slam the teacher for her racially inappropriate behavior and asked school authorities to take action against the educator:

J- 🌎✨ @MajorFactor2 This video was filmed at the *John W. North high school* in Riverside, CA. This is also a math class. I’m feeling some kind of way about this one here, and I’d like to hear someone else thoughts, so I’ll know if my feelings are offbase or not🤔Thoughts? This video was filmed at the *John W. North high school* in Riverside, CA. This is also a math class. I’m feeling some kind of way about this one here, and I’d like to hear someone else thoughts, so I’ll know if my feelings are offbase or not🤔Thoughts? https://t.co/19UlNq6bsA

SassyMétisChick ❤️ 🇨🇦❤️ @SassyMetisChick J- 🌎✨ @MajorFactor2 This video was filmed at the *John W. North high school* in Riverside, CA. This is also a math class. I’m feeling some kind of way about this one here, and I’d like to hear someone else thoughts, so I’ll know if my feelings are offbase or not🤔Thoughts? This video was filmed at the *John W. North high school* in Riverside, CA. This is also a math class. I’m feeling some kind of way about this one here, and I’d like to hear someone else thoughts, so I’ll know if my feelings are offbase or not🤔Thoughts? https://t.co/19UlNq6bsA She’s a racist piece of garbage who is mocking us, our ceremonies, language, and ways. I’s like her name so I can contact the school. twitter.com/majorfactor2/s… She’s a racist piece of garbage who is mocking us, our ceremonies, language, and ways. I’s like her name so I can contact the school. twitter.com/majorfactor2/s…

Iviviq ᐃᕕᕕᖅ ❄️ @UrbanInuk Anyone see the fuct up video of that white teacher in California, wearing a head dress, dancing around, and doing the tomahawk chop in a classroom, and a Native student recorded her. I just watched on Facebook, and I literally puked in my mouth. Anyone see the fuct up video of that white teacher in California, wearing a head dress, dancing around, and doing the tomahawk chop in a classroom, and a Native student recorded her. I just watched on Facebook, and I literally puked in my mouth.

DaConscientousObjector 🏴‍☠️ @DaObjector Iviviq ᐃᕕᕕᖅ ❄️ @UrbanInuk Copied:

Yesterday a Native American student filmed this video in his Math class. After several minutes of the teacher “war hooping & tomahawk chopping” the student began filming because he, “felt that violence was being committed against him and he had the right to record.” Copied:

Yesterday a Native American student filmed this video in his Math class. After several minutes of the teacher “war hooping & tomahawk chopping” the student began filming because he, “felt that violence was being committed against him and he had the right to record.” https://t.co/4zvFS6JfPw Dear Candice Reed, this is beyond cringe and incredibly racist twitter.com/UrbanInuk/stat… Dear Candice Reed, this is beyond cringe and incredibly racist twitter.com/UrbanInuk/stat…

CJ-Woods @woodsinkcom @UrbanInuk What am I watching? What is the lesson? What is the learning objective? Why is she using racist performance in her classroom? How is this even an adult? @UrbanInuk What am I watching? What is the lesson? What is the learning objective? Why is she using racist performance in her classroom? How is this even an adult?

ValerieJ⚖️⚖️ #Biden/Harris 2020 ⚖️⚖️ @feistybrown1 @MajorFactor2 Why some of these people trying to defend this racist tirade she was also had on some type of feather headdress. She meant to be disrespectful. Stop saying these people don’t mean any harm because they do🤬 @MajorFactor2 Why some of these people trying to defend this racist tirade she was also had on some type of feather headdress. She meant to be disrespectful. Stop saying these people don’t mean any harm because they do🤬

Mel McBeath @1vinito @RiversideUSD Y'all are gonna have a bad morning. Candice Reed needs to realize this is not how we teach native culture. Ever. The utter lack of respect is stupifying. @RiversideUSD Y'all are gonna have a bad morning. Candice Reed needs to realize this is not how we teach native culture. Ever. The utter lack of respect is stupifying.

Also Read

Matt Britton @ThunderingEIk Candice Reed is the Name of that Disgraceful Colonizer Posing as a Teacher in Riverside California. Riverside is a 10 hour drive away from Covelo, California, where my Cousin #KhadijahRoseBritton Went missing in February 2018. #MMIW #MMIW G are At Epidemic Levels, yet STILL Candice Reed is the Name of that Disgraceful Colonizer Posing as a Teacher in Riverside California. Riverside is a 10 hour drive away from Covelo, California, where my Cousin #KhadijahRoseBritton Went missing in February 2018. #MMIW #MMIWG are At Epidemic Levels, yet STILL

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Candice Reed will face any consequences for her actions. The John W North High School is yet to address the situation and respond to complaints against the math teacher.

Edited by Prem Deshpande