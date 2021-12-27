Who was Candy Palmater? Tributes pour in as Canadian comedian and 'Trailer Park Boys' star dies at 53

Comedian Candy Palmater died recently at the age of 53. The news was announced by her manager and wife Denise Tompkins via Instagram on December 25. She announced that Palmater passed away at her home in Toronto, Canada. Tompkins’ post read:

“Post by Denise. I have a few words. Candy passed away today at home suddenly. I will post information soon.”

The Candy Show’s official Twitter account also paid tribute to Palmater, saying that their team is grieving her death and she always left them smiling a bit bigger, laughing a bit harder, and thinking critically about the world around them.

Candy’s cause of death has not been revealed yet but she was hospitalized at St Michael’s Hospital, Toronto a few weeks ago. She later informed her fans of being discharged on December 15.

Candy Palmater's career: Everything you need to know

Candy Palmater was a popular comedian and broadcaster (Image via RJDavies_/Twitter)

Candy was born on December 4, 1968, in Point La Nim, New Brunswick. She was the youngest of her seven siblings and attended Dalhousie Regional High School.

Palmater created and wrote the APTN TV show, The Candy Show and was the host of The Candy Palmater Show on CBC Radio One. She frequently contributed to Definitely Not the Opera on CBC Radio and was a regular columnist on The Next Chapter and The Daily News.

Candy performed regularly on the comedy club circuit in Canada alongside several entertainment galas and events. She then produced her first film in 2011, titled Building Legends: The Mi’Kmaq Canoe Project.

Palmater also appeared on a few television series including Trailer Park Boys, Forgive Me, and Sex & Violence. Candy’s CBC Radio summer series The Candy Palmater Show debuted in May 2016 and she was a panelist on Canada Reads in 2017.

Palmater was a guest panelist on the CBC Radio comedy series Because News and was supposed to play a recurring role in the CBC sitcom, Run the Burbs.

Twitter pays tribute to Candy Palmater

Candy Palmater was familiar to everyone as a successful comedian and broadcaster. Popular personalities and the public paid tribute to her after the news of her death was confirmed by her manager.

Jeff Hall ♿️ @JHallinPeel Candy Palmater died too young. RIP. 🙏🏻💙 Candy Palmater died too young. RIP. 🙏🏻💙

Latarian Hoöd-Rat Orwell @LatarianOrwell Candy Palmater passed away. Loved her in Trailer Park Boys. RIP Candy Palmater passed away. Loved her in Trailer Park Boys. RIP

Elaine Carol @ElaineCarol3



Candy Palmater, Indigenous TV and radio personality, dies at 53 in Toronto | CBC News

cbc.ca/news/entertain… RIP Candy PalmaterCandy Palmater, Indigenous TV and radio personality, dies at 53 in Toronto | CBC News RIP Candy PalmaterCandy Palmater, Indigenous TV and radio personality, dies at 53 in Toronto | CBC Newscbc.ca/news/entertain…

Natalie Covey @NatalieCovey8

Love 💗 @TheSocialCTV Candy Palmater🙏RIP, her spirit is soaring free on the wings 😇 ofLove 💗 @TheSocialCTV Candy Palmater🙏RIP, her spirit is soaring free on the wings 😇 of Love 💗 https://t.co/zqFvB2zaDo

BDF (Black diaspora faggotry) @blacklikewho RIP Candy Palmater. We never met but your radio voice was lovely. Your enthusiasm and joy for books came through on the radio. RIP Candy Palmater. We never met but your radio voice was lovely. Your enthusiasm and joy for books came through on the radio.

Heather e^‑1/x^2 @HeatherMoAndCo



Way too young. What an incredibly sad loss. RIP Devastating to learn of the death of Candy Palmater today.Way too young. What an incredibly sad loss. RIP @TheCandyShow Devastating to learn of the death of Candy Palmater today. Way too young. What an incredibly sad loss. RIP @TheCandyShow. https://t.co/vWrwJLk7zX

KarensKarats @KarenB71972747

@Unifor2002

@UniforTheUnion @Lanampayne I met Candy Palmater a few years ago at @UniforTheUnion Womens dinner and she was an amazing spirit, funny and definitely a feminist. I was sad to hear of her sudden passing, RIP beautiful spirit #RIPCandyPalmater I met Candy Palmater a few years ago at @UniforTheUnion Womens dinner and she was an amazing spirit, funny and definitely a feminist. I was sad to hear of her sudden passing, RIP beautiful spirit #RIPCandyPalmater @Unifor2002 @UniforTheUnion @Lanampayne

AlexisMcDonell @curiouskindie CBC News @CBCNews Canadian comedian Candy Palmater has died at 53, her partner and manager confirmed to CBC News on Saturday. She was known for her bold feminist humour and fronted her own radio and television shows. cbc.ca/1.6298371 Canadian comedian Candy Palmater has died at 53, her partner and manager confirmed to CBC News on Saturday. She was known for her bold feminist humour and fronted her own radio and television shows. cbc.ca/1.6298371 😭💔 Candy Palmater was a ray of light and every time I heard her speak I laughed a little and I learned a lot. RIP twitter.com/cbcnews/status… 😭💔 Candy Palmater was a ray of light and every time I heard her speak I laughed a little and I learned a lot. RIP twitter.com/cbcnews/status…

Sim @gnarledhams RIP Candy Palmater. I was starstruck when I met her while doing community radio. A hilarious feminist comedian and great host. Also a former lawyer. Cool as heck, she will be missed. RIP Candy Palmater. I was starstruck when I met her while doing community radio. A hilarious feminist comedian and great host. Also a former lawyer. Cool as heck, she will be missed.

Palmater is survived by her wife Denise Tompkins, vice president of The Candy Show Entertainment Company. Palmater and Tompkins tied the knot in August 2010.

